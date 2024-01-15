BPL 2024 tickets range from Tk 200 to Tk 2,500

Fans will be able to enjoy the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League at the stadiums, with tickets ranging from Tk 200 to Tk 2,500.

According to a press release on Monday, ticket prices in five categories were revealed, with the cheapest Eastern Stand tickets being priced at Tk 200.

Tickets will be available at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium ticket selling counter in Mirpur from 9:30 am and 8:00 pm on January 16 and from then on can be purchased on matchdays and days prior to matches.

The North and South Stand tickets will be sold at Tk 400, while entry to the Club House will cost fans Tk 800.

The Grandstand, which is adjacent to the players' dressing rooms, will be accessible to fans through tickets which are priced at 2,500, while the VIP stand tickets cost 1,500.