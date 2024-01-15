Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Jan 15, 2024 10:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 10:14 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

BPL 2024 tickets range from Tk 200 to Tk 2,500

Star Sports Report
Mon Jan 15, 2024 10:12 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 10:14 PM

Fans will be able to enjoy the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League at the stadiums, with tickets ranging from Tk 200 to Tk 2,500.

According to a press release on Monday, ticket prices in five categories were revealed, with the cheapest Eastern Stand tickets being priced at Tk 200.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tickets will be available at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium ticket selling counter in Mirpur from 9:30 am and 8:00 pm on January 16 and from then on can be purchased on matchdays and days prior to matches.

The North and South Stand tickets will be sold at Tk 400, while entry to the Club House will cost fans Tk 800.

The Grandstand, which is adjacent to the players' dressing rooms, will be accessible to fans through tickets which are priced at 2,500, while the VIP stand tickets cost 1,500.

Related topic:
bpl 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

In pictures: Durdanto Dhaka sweat it out in chilly Mirpur

1h ago

BPL 2024 to have good wickets and DRS

1w ago

BPL Mashup: ‘Nothing to lose’ for Mahmud's Dhaka

15h ago
BPL 2024

BPL starts with Comilla-Dhaka encounter

Shoriful Islam during his run-up in a Durdanto Dhaka training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.

Performances from local players will help us do well: Shoriful 

4h ago
আওয়ামী লীগের প্রতি জনসমর্থন রয়েছে
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগের বিপুল জনসমর্থনের প্রমাণ ৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী ও আওয়ামী লীগ সভাপতি শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, তার দলের প্রতি জনগণের আস্থা ও বিশ্বাস থাকায় ৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচনে বিপুল জনসমর্থন পেয়েছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘বিএনপি গণতন্ত্রের পক্ষের দল, এই দলকে কখনোই মুছে দেওয়া যাবে না’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification