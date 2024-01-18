Borson stars as Bangladesh beat Australia

On the final day of the warm-up matches at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and England notched up confidence-boosting wins.

Bangladesh stunned Australia by five wickets with pacer Rohanat Doullah Borson impressing with a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick.

Opting to bat first, Australia lost Harry Dixon early, but contributions from the top four meant that they were in a good position at the halfway stage.

Things went downhill from there as medium pacer Borson and skipper and left-arm spinner Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby ran through the middle and lower orders.

From 137-3, Australia slipped to 149-9 as Borson took a hat-trick in the 34th over.

Some late hitting gave Australia a total of 165, but Bangladesh were too good with the bat as they sealed the game with five wickets to spare.

Chowdhury Md Rizwan was the star with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 53 off 59 balls in the run-chase.

In the other matches, Skipper Uday Saharan hit his second fifty in as many warm-up matches to help India chase down 209 against Sri Lanka to clinch seven-wicket victory in Pretoria.

An unbeaten hundred from skipper, Oscar Jackson, was the highlight of New Zealand's massive 130-run win over Scotland on Wednesday at the St Stithians Jameson Field 1.

A fifty from England's Hamza Shaikh was the difference as England held onto a nine-run DLS win in another rain-affected match at the Braamfischerville Sports Complex.

