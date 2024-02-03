Jibon, Borson help dismiss Pakistan for 155

Bangladesh need to win within 38.1 overs for semifinal berth

Bangladesh players celebrate one of their wickets against Pakistan. Photo: ICC

Medium pacer Rohanat Doullah Borson and off-spinner Parvez Ahmed Jibon took four wickets each as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 155 in 40.4 overs in their must-win game of the ICC U19 World Cup in Benoni today.

Borson took four for 24 in eight overs while Jibon gave away 24 runs in 10 overs for his four wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for the paltry total after being asked to bat first.

Arafat Minhas was the top-scorer for Pakistan with 34 runs to his name.

Bangladesh will need to chase down the target within 38.1 overs to qualify for the semifinals of the competition.

Five-time champions India, three-time champions Australia and South Africa have already booked their places in the last four.