Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Sat Feb 3, 2024 05:18 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 05:32 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
ICC U19 World Cup

Jibon, Borson help dismiss Pakistan for 155

Bangladesh need to win within 38.1 overs for semifinal berth
Star Sports Desk
Sat Feb 3, 2024 05:18 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 05:32 PM
Bangladesh players celebrate one of their wickets against Pakistan. Photo: ICC

Medium pacer Rohanat Doullah Borson and off-spinner Parvez Ahmed Jibon took four wickets each as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 155 in 40.4 overs in their must-win game of the ICC U19 World Cup in Benoni today.

Borson took four for 24 in eight overs while Jibon gave away 24 runs in 10 overs for his four wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for the paltry total after being asked to bat first.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Arafat Minhas was the top-scorer for Pakistan with 34 runs to his name.

Bangladesh will need to chase down the target within 38.1 overs to qualify for the semifinals of the competition.

Five-time champions India, three-time champions Australia and South Africa have already booked their places in the last four.

Related topic:
Rohanat Doullah BorsonParvez Ahmed JibonICC U19 World CupBangladeshPakistan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shanto looking for team effort to avoid another whitewash

Bangladesh Under-19 women's football team

Bangladesh ease past Nepal in SAFF U19 Women’s C’ship opener

20h ago
Azam blasts critics, Malan unsure of England future

Azam blasts critics, Malan unsure of England future

Bangladesh National Parliament House (Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban)

Explained: The branches of Bangladesh's government

3w ago
Instead of dismantling the channels of extorting power and wealth, our politicians started fighting over who gets to take over the country.

Can a free, fair election liberate us from depraved politics?

|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমার থেকে গুলি, অটোরিকশার কাচ ভাঙল বান্দরবানে

বান্দরবানে সীমান্তের ওপরে মিয়ানমারের রাখাইনে নতুন করে সংঘাত শুরু হয়েছে। সীমান্তের ওপার থেকে গুলি এসে লেগেছে একটি সিএনজিচালিত অটোরিকশায়।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পুলিশ আমার স্বামীর অবস্থান জানার পরও ব্যবস্থা নেয়নি: মিলনের স্ত্রী

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification