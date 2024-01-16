Full fixtures and key info of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024
The ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to kick off on January 19 in South Africa.
The 15th edition of the tournament will feature the rising stars of 16 countries battling it out in 41 matches played across five venues.
It will be the third time that South Africa has hosted the Under 19 World Cup - after previous editions in 1998 and 2020.
GROUPS
Group A - Bangladesh, India, Ireland, USA
Group B - England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies
Group C - Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe
Group D - Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan
FORMAT
The event will welcome a new format for this edition, where the three teams progressing from each of the four groups will enter a new Super Six stage, starting January 30. Two groups of six teams will clash to determine the semi-finalists and the subsequent finalists. The bottom-placed teams will then meet in placement games to determine finishing positions 13 to 16.
TOURNAMENT HISTORY
Year Host(s) Winner Runner-up
1988 Australia Australia Pakistan
1998 South Africa England New Zealand
2000 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka
2002 New Zealand Australia South Africa
2004 Bangladesh Pakistan West Indies
2006 Sri Lanka Pakistan India
2008 Malaysia India South Africa
2010 New Zealand Australia Pakistan
2012 Australia India Australia
2014 UAE South Africa Pakistan
2016 Bangladesh West Indies India
2018 ` New Zealand India Australia
2020 South Africa Bangladesh India
2022 West Indies India England
FIXTURES
Comments