Tue Jan 16, 2024 04:58 PM
Full fixtures and key info of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

Tue Jan 16, 2024 04:58 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 05:06 PM
Ahead of the 2024 U19 World Cup, the captains of all 16 teams convened for a pre-tournament photoshoot, sharing their thoughts on the upcoming challenge, what to expect and much more on Tuesday. PHOTO: ICC

The ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to kick off on January 19 in South Africa.

The 15th edition of the tournament will feature the rising stars of 16 countries battling it out in 41 matches played across five venues.

It will be the third time that South Africa has hosted the Under 19 World Cup - after previous editions in 1998 and 2020.
 

GROUPS

Group A - Bangladesh, India, Ireland, USA

Group B - England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

Group C - Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Group D - Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan
 

FORMAT

The event will welcome a new format for this edition, where the three teams progressing from each of the four groups will enter a new Super Six stage, starting January 30. Two groups of six teams will clash to determine the semi-finalists and the subsequent finalists. The bottom-placed teams will then meet in placement games to determine finishing positions 13 to 16.

TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Year            Host(s)                 Winner       Runner-up

1988          Australia              Australia    Pakistan

1998          South Africa        England                New Zealand

2000          Sri Lanka             India                     Sri Lanka

2002          New Zealand       Australia              South Africa

2004          Bangladesh         Pakistan               West Indies

2006          Sri Lanka             Pakistan               India

2008          Malaysia              India                     South Africa

2010          New Zealand       Australia              Pakistan

2012          Australia              India                     Australia

2014          UAE                      South Africa        Pakistan

2016          Bangladesh         West Indies         India

2018 `        New Zealand       India                    Australia

2020          South Africa        Bangladesh         India

2022          West Indies         India                    England

FIXTURES

 

