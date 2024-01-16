Full fixtures and key info of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

Ahead of the 2024 U19 World Cup, the captains of all 16 teams convened for a pre-tournament photoshoot, sharing their thoughts on the upcoming challenge, what to expect and much more on Tuesday. PHOTO: ICC

The ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to kick off on January 19 in South Africa.

The 15th edition of the tournament will feature the rising stars of 16 countries battling it out in 41 matches played across five venues.

It will be the third time that South Africa has hosted the Under 19 World Cup - after previous editions in 1998 and 2020.



GROUPS

Group A - Bangladesh, India, Ireland, USA

Group B - England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

Group C - Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Group D - Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan



FORMAT

The event will welcome a new format for this edition, where the three teams progressing from each of the four groups will enter a new Super Six stage, starting January 30. Two groups of six teams will clash to determine the semi-finalists and the subsequent finalists. The bottom-placed teams will then meet in placement games to determine finishing positions 13 to 16.

TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Year Host(s) Winner Runner-up

1988 Australia Australia Pakistan

1998 South Africa England New Zealand

2000 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka

2002 New Zealand Australia South Africa

2004 Bangladesh Pakistan West Indies

2006 Sri Lanka Pakistan India

2008 Malaysia India South Africa

2010 New Zealand Australia Pakistan

2012 Australia India Australia

2014 UAE South Africa Pakistan

2016 Bangladesh West Indies India

2018 ` New Zealand India Australia

2020 South Africa Bangladesh India

2022 West Indies India England

FIXTURES