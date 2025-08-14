Bijoy set to get another lifeline

Anamul Haque Bijoy is set to get another opportunity to turn around his fortunes, as the struggling opener is one of the six players who will be leaving the country as part of the Bangladesh 'A' side for a four-day fixture against South Australia from August 28-31.

Bijoy has come under scrutiny during Bangladesh's last Test assignment in Sri Lanka, where the 32-year-old scored two naughts, a single-digit score, and another shaky 19 in two Tests.

However, the selectors are keeping their faith in Bijoy, as this 'A' team tour has been designed with players who are likely to be part of the national team's upcoming tour of Australia for two Tests, part of the ICC Test Championship cycle 2025-2027, in August 2026.

Iftakhar Hossain, Amite Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, and Hasan Murad are the five other players who will be leaving for Australia in two batches on August 17 and 18.

Several players who will play the four-day fixture are already in Australia with the Nurul Hasan-led 'A' side for the Top End T20 tournament.

According to BCB sources, pacer Hasan Mahmud, currently with the 'A' side for the T20 tournament, will play the four-day game. Opener Mohammad Naim, spinner Naeem Hasan, and wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam, players with red-ball pedigree, may also get the nod for the four-dayer.