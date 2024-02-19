BCCI warns players who prioritise IPL over domestic cricket

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, who recently skipped matches in the Ranji Trophy. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) set the wheels in motion in the mushrooming of Twenty20 franchise leagues, which has changed the landscape of cricket worldwide.

Now, even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is worried by the tremendous pull of the cash-rich tournament, as they are concerned that some top Indian players are neglecting their domestic cricket tournaments and are solely focusing on the IPL.

Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent a letter to the centrally contracted cricketers of the Indian team, urging them to take part in domestic tournaments and even threatening 'severe implications' if they don't do so.

"There is a trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated," ESPNCricinfo quoted Jay from the letter.

"It is essential to recognise that domestic cricket forms the backbone of Indian cricket and serves as the feeder line to Team India. Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset - every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic tournaments remains a critical yardstick for selection, and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications."

Jay also said that the letter was "a reminder of the values that have shaped Indian cricket over the years. It is a call to collectively ensure that we do not dilute the significance of domestic cricket or weaken its core structure. The responsibility rests with each one of us, as custodians of the game, to uphold the essence of domestic cricket and work together to elevate Indian cricket to newer heights."

This letter came after Ishan Kishan, a centrally contracted Indian cricketer, recently chose to skip matches from the country's top first-class competition Ranji Trophy.