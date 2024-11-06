Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Nov 6, 2024 11:37 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 01:08 PM

Thirteen Bangladeshi cricketers up for IPL auction

Star Sports Report
Wed Nov 6, 2024 11:37 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 01:08 PM

As many as 13 Bangladeshi cricketers have been registered to participate in the upcoming Indiab Premier League auction, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24-25. 

This is the second consecutive year it's been held abroad, following the 2024 auction in Dubai.

Unlike the annual auctions, the mega auction occurs every three years, spanning two days instead of one, as all ten IPL franchises assemble their squads for the upcoming three seasons (2025-27).

A total of 1,574 players registered for this year's mega auction, as player registration officially closed on November 4, 2024. 

The list features 1,165 Indian and 409 overseas players. The names are yet to be revealed.

Among these, there are 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations.

 

