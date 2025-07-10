BCCI, SLC request ACC to relocate AGM from Dhaka: reports

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for July 24 in Dhaka, has been clouded with uncertainty after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) reportedly expressed reservations over the proposed venue.

According to Indian media reports, the BCCI has formally requested the ACC to relocate the meeting, citing security and political concerns in Bangladesh. Sri Lanka are also said to have backed the call for a neutral venue due to logistical challenges.

The AGM would mark the first such ACC meeting in Bangladesh in several years, with invitations already dispatched to all member boards. ACC president Mohsin Naqvi has officially summoned the meeting, with a 15-day notice allowing boards time to confirm participation and make travel arrangements.

Despite the objections, the meeting remains slated for Dhaka, although sources indicate that the BCCI may opt out of attending if the venue is not changed. An option for online participation has been kept open for any member board unable to be physically present.

This development comes on the heels of India postponing a proposed bilateral series in Bangladesh, originally planned for August, also reportedly due to security concerns.

The BCCI's position is of particular significance as India is set to host the 2025 Asia Cup. Preparations for the tournament are ongoing, though clarity remains elusive regarding India's fixtures, especially against Pakistan, amid enduring geopolitical tensions.

Nonetheless, sources close to the ACC maintain that both India and Pakistan are expected to face each other in ICC and ACC events, as neither board has issued official directives to avoid such matchups.

The upcoming Asia Cup, the 17th edition of the tournament, is scheduled to run from September 5 to 21 and will be played in the T20 format. Six teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and UAE—are expected to participate, with Dubai likely to host the marquee India-Pakistan clash on September 7.

India, the defending champions, clinched the last Asia Cup title in 2023 with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI-format final. The Indian board has sought clearance from its government regarding participation and venue decisions, with a final call expected soon.