Bangladesh out of Emerging Asia Cup with 19-run defeat to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh A were eliminated from Group A of the eight-nation ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup' 2024 losing to Sri Lanka A team by 19 runs in the last group match at the Al Amerat Cricket ground in Oman Tuesday night.

Akbar Ali-led Bangladesh team, which clinched the historic U-19 World Cup title in 2020, miserably eliminated from the ongoing meet before reaching the semifinal.

Bangladesh A team made a flying start in the meet beating Hong Kong National team by five wickets with 10 balls remaining in the opening match, but were eliminated from the ongoing meet losing to Sri Lanka.

With the day's feat, Sri Lanka A Team reached semifinal as the champions of four-team Group A while Afghanistan A team also booked a seat for the semis as the Group A runners-up

Earlier in the day's match, Sri Lankan A team batted first after winning the toss and scored a moderate 261 for 7 in quota 20 overs featuring 64 runs in the 4th wicket stand by Parvan Rathnayake and Sahan Arachchige.

Number five Parvan Rathnayake quick-fired the match highest 42 runs off just 26 balls hitting three fours and two sixes while number four Sahan Arachchige hammered 30 runs off 25 balls including two boundaries.

Rejaur Rahman Raja and Ripon Mondal grabbed two Lankan wickets each conceding 35 and 36 runs respectively while Saif Hassan and Mofizur Rahman Rabbi took one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 162 runs, Bangladesh were forced to fold their innings at 142 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in stipulated 20 overs with medium pacer cum lower order batsman Abu Hider contributing the team highest 38 runs off 25 balls hitting one four and three sixes.

Besides, only three other Bangladeshi batsmen -- Saif Hassan (29), Parvez Hossian Emon (24) and Towhid Hridoy (12) --were able to reach the double digit runs.

Dushan Hementha was the most successful among Lanka bowler claiming three wickets for 23 runs.

Eight teams, split into two groups, are competing in the tournament with the top two teams from each of the group progressing to the semifinals billed for October 25.

The grand finale of the inaugural T20 tournament will take place on October 27.

Bangladesh A team put in Group A with Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong National team while Group B team consists of India A, Pakistan A, UAE and Oman National team.