Bangladesh ‘A’ suffer crushing defeat in Pakistan

Bangladesh 'A' team were outplayed by Pakistan Shaheens in the first of three one-dayers on Monday as the visitors lost the contest by eight wickets at the Islamabad Club Cricket Oval on Monday.

Asked to bat first, the visitors faced the wrath of Shaheens pacer Mohammad Abbas Afridi, who claimed five for 38, while Jahandad Khan and Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets apiece to bundle out Bangladesh 'A' for 183 runs in 36 overs.

Saif Hassan scored a team-high 58 off 47 balls while, batting at number nine, Rishad Hossain hit a valuable 40 off 37 balls after Bangladesh 'A' were reeling on 116 for seven at one stage.

In defense, off-spinner Mahedi Hasan gave an early breakthrough when he removed Abdul Faseeh (one) but a 129-run partnership of Haseebullah (73 not out) and Usman Khan (87 off 60 balls) steered the hosts close to the victory.

Mosaddek Hossain ended Usman's fiery innings, consisting of eight fours and five sixes, to break the partnership but Haseebullah and Omair Bin Yousuf (14 not out) wrapped up the game in just 27.5 overs.

The remaining two one-dayers will be held on August 28 and 30, respectively, at the same venue.