Bangladeshi Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul has nominated Shakawath Hossain, Syed Abid Sami and Shyikh Mahadi as members of the President's Advisory Committee, a BCB press release confirmed today.

Hospitality industry specialist Shakawath has been nominated as the Cricket Tourism Advisor. Sami, sports media analyst, will be the Cricket Advisor, while legal expert Barrister Mahadi has become the Legal Advisor.