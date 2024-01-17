BCB not yet ready for revenue-sharing model in BPL

The sharing of revenue in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has always led to awkward conversations between Bangladesh Cricket Board and the media, and today the BCB said that they were not yet ready to start a revenue-sharing model in the BPL.

Several franchises have claimed over the years that revenue sharing was a necessary component to the continuation of the financial structure and the BPL's overall model. The most recent being Comilla Victorians owner Nafisa Kamal, who reiterated that the BPL's most successful franchise will not continue in the BPL in the coming season without revenue sharing.

"The revenue sharing is being talked about on the basis of reference on different models that are existing. From the beginning we have said that we want to do BPL sustainably," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters on Wednesday.

"Sustainable BPL is not only for the cricket board, it's about the franchises as well. The revenue models being discussed as reference, the T20 competitions or franchise tournaments, have a very high financial structure ceiling. Ultimately, we are not going for that model as it won't be sustainable in terms of franchise fees and other financial factors that contribute to taking decisions," he continued.

"Our model is not compatible with other franchise tournament models. We organise the BPL as per our model and market, and we are sticking to our previous stand. That is why we are not going for a revenue-sharing model and we cannot think of it under the present state, in order to sustain and continue this model of BPL." the BCB CEO added.

Nafisa had also said that she has not managed to sit with the BPL council for a meeting since 2015.

"We are confident that they (Comilla Victorians franchise) can come out from their position [of quitting BPL] if we can sit with them and talk. If there is an issue and anyone wants to sit down with us, they are welcome. We can consider the suggestion and address this issue," he said.

The BCB CEO also reiterated that if franchises want to move to a different model with revenue sharing, then it can be worked out.

"Of course, if the franchises are ready to follow that reference model (of revenue sharing), we can work that out," Nizamuddin said.