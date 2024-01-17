Comilla unwilling to stay in next BPL without revenue sharing

Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) planning and professionalism have often come under scrutiny due to the lack of structure. Comilla Victorians are the most-successful franchise in BPL history and organise themselves better than most in building a star-studded BPL team. Their success is reflected in the way the franchise run their business model but the franchise also has problems with the financial model the BPL is run with. Comilla Victorians owner Nafisa Kamal discussed whether BPL has been a profitable venture, the problems with the tournament's branding, Comilla Victorians' brand value, wishing for women's franchise cricket and most importantly the fact that the owner feels the franchise may not continue in next BPL due to the absence of revenue-sharing model.

Q. Why does Comilla Victorians practice at Masco?

Nafisa Kamal (NK): We have to do our practice sessions at Shakib Masco since it's better in terms of distance and communication. Our coach is from there too. Problem with Cumilla [district] is that communication hasn't improved a lot which is why we can't play BPL matches there. But we have already gotten permission for the stadium and are hoping in the future BPL matches will be played there. The plans for the area and location, structure and stadium architecture has been approved. It's a brand-new stadium in our election area in Lalmai. It will have a capacity of 30,000 and everything has been passed by [Zahid Ahsan] Russel bhai, who was the previous minister and now we will approach Papon bhai now so that it is approved quickly. Travelling there is difficult still but hotels are there. It's completely our responsibility and we will take care of that.

Q. Home and away matches in BPL possible or does broadcasting and logistics difficulty hinder such plans?

NK: Not necessarily. There are three stadiums in Sylhet, Chattogram and Dhaka. We can assign teams as being at home and away for a particular period and rotate between the stadiums. I heard today that PSL became the third-most revenue earner amongst the franchise leagues. First is IPL and then the Women's Premier League which is under IPL. We started BPL long ago and PSL is still a brand-new tournament. We are still lagging in broadcasting even with such a big population. It's difficult to accept how far behind we are. Comilla doesn't have a stadium yet or good communication but if we can use the three stadiums for home and away matches, that can be done.

You won't believe it but if we were given ticket selling rights, not a ticket would remain unsold if we had 50 percent of the ticket selling rights. BCB do not give us the rights, neither media or ground rights. We know we have fans and crowds but we aren't able to give them only one out of 10 percent. The way a franchise tournament should run in theory on paper, in concept, is not at all applicable to the BPL. We don't get any of the rights that a franchise should get.

Q. You invest big bucks but do you get a return on investment?

NK: It's not possible to do BPL out of love. We do our work from out of love. Giving extra effort and working hard that maybe the rest of the teams don't give. We get response [from sponsors] because we work professionally. When they invest in our team, they get the value every day. We don't run the team from our own pockets, it's a very flawed idea that we do that. It's completely based on our sponsors. If the next day after the BPL our balance match in terms of expenditure and what we got from sponsors, then it's very good for us. Maybe sometimes we spend a little more but not much. Our team is very well organised and professional. I entered the office late today since I had a meeting with the three sponsors today. We run a franchise and it's a marketing tool and about branding. We have to return what they invested in us. In our side Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Moeen Ali come every year. We have the top-most internationals. That's how we sell it to the sponsors. For instance, Orion group is always with us because they are getting that return [on investment]. Our business is sponsor based. They use the players for ads and branding. BPL is shown in 54 countries and the sponsors get coverage in those countries. None of the other franchises work in such away in BPL. Even BCB do not find sponsors. I approached a few from BCB about a prospective sponsor from India. I told them that if we are successful, we can also pass it onto the BCB. We get a response from sponsors because when they invest in us, they get a value.

Q. Have you made profit from BPL?

NK: It's very good for us if the balance is equal [investment and expenditure] after the last day. Why would we lie about profit? But we have never made a profit.

Q. Does personal relationship matter for sponsorships?

NK: No, it would be wrong to say that my father was am MP and that's why we got sponsors. Right now, my father is not an MP but we still have the same sponsors. Cricket is about professionalism and some pople are very eager to respond to cricket's professionalism. But we don't approach them that way. Our sponsors such as Orion or Walton really want to sponsor in cricket because they get a return.

Cricket is Bangladesh's biggest selling tool. So why won't they want to come to cricket. Our work is to create that business model.

Q. Title sponsors change every year. Does that hamper brand value of the franchises and the tournament?

NK: How does it not hamper? Our task would have been easier if BPL had proper brand value in the market. Or BCB gotten a consistent sponsor for 10 years. It would be easier to approach sponsors. BPL still haven't gotten a title sponsor [to be announced on Wednesday]. If you look into it, our sponsorship with Orion Group gets more than BPL's title sponsor. It's our success that we maintain that kind of professionalism.

Q. What value does sponsors get from Comilla?

NK: For instance, Orion Group is the sponsor so Andre Russell is wearing a Orion Group jersey and sponsoring them. He has to mention that everywhere. His appearance, recognition and face value are attached to that in terms of monetary value and sales. After sponsoring Comilla Victorians the company's sales also increase. We follow these and the financial value of players. What is the player's financial value and what are sponsors getting from him? We always have to think about these things. If a player doesn't create that value, we won't retain them.

Q. Players often neglect their social media duties for franchise?

NK: They are used to it since they play in IPL, PSL. It's very normal to them. Narine, Moeen, Russell of Rashid Khan, were approached by two three [BPL] teams because they are good players. But they won't go to another team because their brand value would decrease. The world is about branding and they are concerned about branding too. It's like 'if we aren't taken to BPL, we won't play but if we come it will only be for Comilla.' Branding is very important.

Q. Do you manage to bring sponsors due to the success as a franchise?

NK: It's not all commercial because organic factor is also existent. I have been able to continue my father's work. Our commitment for cricket is genuine which is rare. Maybe people feel that and come to us. We have been able to continue our professionalism. I brought that professionalism and the passion came from my father. The combination of these two is Comilla Victorians.

Q. When was revenue sharing last discussed?

NK: I have forgotten when they last sat with us. This year I just told them that do a meeting and sit face to face but that didn't happen.

I had asked one person that since PSL starts on Febrauary 17th, IL [International League T20 UAE] on 19th, so when would BPL start? So Moeen, Sunil and Russell had asked me if BPL was confirmed. We were not certain at all about BPL being confirmed. So we asked them [BCB] to sit with us and take some ideas on what would be best schedule wise. That didn't happen which is unfortunate. Rangpur Riders and Comilla are big stakeholders. How can they not sit? Until all the franchises agreed, PSL did not announce the date. These little gestures of respect were not shown. In my experience, as a BPL owner, there hasn't been a meeting with BCB. There was one occasion but it was very insignificant.

Q. Would a more planned scheduling help build the team?

NK: Which players are in our side? Those that play every year but it's impossible to get new players.

Q. Was it discussed beforehand with franchises that BPL would begin on 19th January?

NK: No. It was mailed to us. It's very difficult without dates or anything. One player's flight was already arranged but due to date change he will not come which means a loss of seven lakh.

Q. Do they do it because of ego ego?

NK: They do it completely from ego. The problem is maybe I am too much for them. My logic and passion are too much (for them).

Q. Franchises spend money to compete in BPL so why should this happen?

NK: I am not sure whether I will do the BPL next year. I don't think the way it is moving it will be possible for me. I wanted to have a meeting. Last year after becoming the champions in the press conference I wanted to have a meeting and in the meeting the owner of Rangpur and Chattogram will sit. Dhaka will sit. Everyone should be equally respected as they are all investing.

Q. What is the future of BPL?

NK: If Comilla Victorians is not playing the BPL what will be the future of BPL. It might be a different kind of BPL and you will understand in this BPL after the game starts as Comilla will be in one side and every other team will be on other side.

Q. What changed this season that you want to leave next season?

NK: There is a big difference between other times and now. This time it was very difficult for us and I need to focus on other things in life too.

Q. You will not be in BPL if revenues are not shared?

NK: Yes, hundred percent [I will not be staying in the BPL]. Ticket rights, Ground rights and Media rights these three things. We will be very flexible in this regard [revenue sharing] and we are willing to give what is good for them and if they give the lowest even that is all right but let the process start at least.

Q. What is your expectation from this BPL?

NK: Our aim is to become champions. Because I recovered money from the sponsors I want to be the champions. Now my only focus is cricket.

I will tell the other franchises to do BPL more professionally and I feel that women's franchise cricket.

Q. Are you planning to join BCB at some point?

NK: I am still not willing. Till Papon bhai is there I did not come in front by showing him respect and I will come after following the protocol but as long as Papon bhai is there …

Q. Do you plan to come as BCB president?

NK: Not the BCB president but want to work with Bangladesh cricket I have worked with Comilla Victorians now want to work with Bangladesh cricket.