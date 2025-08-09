BCB to hold board meeting today

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to hold a board meeting today to discuss key agendas, including appointing a sports management and consultancy firm to organise the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"We expect the board to approve the sports management company on August 9. Once that's done, we can seek board approval on the model for hosting the BPL," BPL Governing Council Chairman Mahbub Anam told The Daily Star.

Five firms have presented their proposals -- four are international, while one local company has partnered with a foreign firm. However, concerns are surfacing over whether some companies may gain an advantage due to prior links with the board.

The BCB has considered two models: one where the selected firm acts solely as a service provider, and another where the firm purchases and executes the league. Sources indicate board directors are divided on the issue. while the second option is financially more lucrative, there are concerns over issues such as betting arising from the deal, as top management firms are reportedly leaning toward the first option. BCB directors are scheduled to meet an hour before the official meeting to discuss internally.

Other agenda items include domestic cricket scheduling, financial matters, and a report from the Anti-Corruption Commission.