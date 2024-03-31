BCB AGM ratifies plan to launch BCB TV

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today and announced that amendments have been made to two clauses in the constitution in order to facilitate the launching of BCB TV.

The amendments were passed by the councillors present in the meeting at a hotel in the capital with the aim of facilitating risk-free and profitable investment arrangements to finance cricketing development.

BCB TV will focus on promoting domestic cricket matches that do not usually garner broadcasters' attention.

"The concept of BCB TV came because we want to promote our domestic cricket," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told members of the media on Sunday.

According to the BCB CEO, the initiative would increase the commercial value of domestic matches alongside solving some other issues as well.

"For instance, if we can broadcast Dhaka Premier League, we can enhance its commercial value. There are certain series that we play abroad that do not attract broadcasters like when play in New Zealand, there are few who show their willingness to broadcast the series.

"If those rights are not sold, we can communicate with the New Zealand board and try to telecast it [on BCB TV]. And, it will be the same case with others as well if we see that our countrymen are having difficulty watching our boys playing cricket against other international teams," Nizamuddin added.

He also mentioned that they are not planning to challenge their broadcasting partners.

"We are not targeting any commercial channels. We plan to telecast those matches that are not practically viable for commercial houses [to telecast]. We will try to promote that," he added.

The AGM also saw discussions on Regional Cricket Associations (RCAs). BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said in the press conference that there will be central influence in the regional committees until BCB is satisfied that the bodies can run independently.

"First thing is that they have to run a T20 tournament which will be a test-case basis for the committees. They will be given 20 lakh Taka and evaluated on how they are performing," Nazmul said.

Nazmul also added that the the freedom to run independently will not be handed blindly to the regional associations.

"No, it will not be free of central interference. It will not happen until and unless we are satisfied that they will be able to run independently. Because we are giving the money on a test-case basis, we will have to see how it's spent. We will not give it blindly. As I said, not every district gets money. Our intent, obviously, in the future is for the regional associations to work independently. So it's not decentralisation, rather deconcentration," he said.