Bangladesh win second Zimbabwe T20I by six wickets

Bangladesh made hard work of their 139-run chase and got across the finish line with six wickets in hand in the second of of the five-match T20I series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Chasing a modest 139, Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy top scored with a 25-ball 37 featuring three fours and two sixes while veteran Mahmudullah Riyad smashed two fours and a six for an unbeaten 16-ball 26 as all other batters struggled with the bat.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto took 15 balls to score 16, out-of-form opener Liton Das managed a 225-ball 23, while Taznid Tamim needed 19 balls for his 18 before he was put out of his misery as the Tigers got over the line with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, Zimbabwe batter Jonathan Campbell was the key figure in staging a recovery as his 24-ball 45 laced with three maximums and four boundaries helped the Chevrons to 128 for seven.

Campbell, who was dropped on one in the 11th over by wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Anik, put together a 73-run stand with Brian Bennet who scored a 29–ball 44 featuring three sixes and two fours after the visitors were reduced to five down for 45 at the 11-over mark.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets each, while Mohammad Saifuddin, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam scalped one each.

Zimbabwe back into the contest as Tigers lose four

Tigers behind in DLS as rain stops play

Bangladesh were behind by three runs in the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern which determined the par score at 65 after 10 overs as rain stopped play in the second of the five-match T20I series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

The Tigers were three down for 62 after 10 overs in pursuit of 139, with Towhid Hridoy not out on one.

Earlier, opener Liton Das was dismissed for a 25-ball 23 by seamer Luke Jongwe. The right-handed seamer also dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto who struggled for his sluggish 15-ball 16.

Tanzid departs after Tigers openers provide modest start

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Tamim departed while trying to take on Zimbabwe's left-arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu after the left-handed batter and his partner Liton Das put on a 41-run stand in pursuit of a modest 139-run total in the second of the five-match T20I series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Tanzid hit one six and a four for a 19-ball 18, while Liton remained unbeaten on a 16-ball 19 as the hosts were at 41 for the loss of one after the first six overs.

Campbell, Bennet help Zimbabwe post 138-7

Zimbabwe in trouble with five down in 11 overs

Zimbabwe lost half their side for 45 runs after 11 overs in the second of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain struck twice in the 10th over, while Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shiekh Mahedi scalped one each to peg back the Chevrons.

Zimbabwe lose three, including Raza

Zimbabwe lost three wickets, including skipper Sikandar Raza, with only 36 runs on the board after 9.1 overs in the second of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

After Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed trapped opener Tadiwanashe Marumani lbw ( two off four), Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed Joylord Gumbie, who took 30 balls to score his 17 runs. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain got in on the act after he got the important wicket of Raza (three off eight) in the 10th over.

Taskin gives Tigers first breakthrough

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed drew first blood as he dismissed Zimbabwe opener Tadiwanashe Marumani in the fourth over of the innings in the second of the five-match T20I series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Taskin pushed it full to the left-handed batter who failed to make contact and was trapped lbw after scoring a four-ball two.

Zimbabwe were one down for 15 after four overs.

Bangladesh opt to bowl in second T20I

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field in the second of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

The Tigers are going in with an unchanged eleven from the last game. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe made three changes to the eleven as Sean Williams, Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl made way for Tadiwanashe Marumani, Johnathan Campbell, and Ainsley Ndlovu.

Rain had interrupted play multiple times in the first T20I on Friday, but a dominating bowling performance from the bowling unit and another unbeaten 67-run knock from debutant opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim meant Bangladesh cruised to an eight-wicket victory.

The Tigers would be hoping to go 2-0 up today with a similar performance.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu