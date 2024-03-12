Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Mar 12, 2024 01:51 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 01:56 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Win or lose, we want to play as a team: Shanto

Star Sports Report
Tue Mar 12, 2024 01:51 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 01:56 PM
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh will begin their first home ODI series of 2024, a three-match series against Sri Lanka, on Wednesday with the first ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The day before the match, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that more than winning or losing, he wants his team to play as a unit.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Win or lose, the most important thing is whether we are playing as a team or not," Shanto told the media in Chattogram today.

"In the New Zealand series, we wanted to play as a team. In every game, no matter the match situation, we strived to win. This will be our plan till the next World Cup to continue playing well as a team and supporting each other. Especially backing a player who is going through a rough patch," he added.

Bangladesh's seven-year unbeaten streak in home ODI series ended last year with a 2-1 series defeat to England in March. Later that year, the Tigers also lost the ODI series to Afghanistan and New Zealand at home.

Shanto, who will be leading the team in ODIs for the first time as the permanent skipper on Wednesday, said that his team is determined to bounce back from the poor results in home ODIs in 2023.

"We played really good cricket from 2015 to 2022. We had one bad year, which can happen. But it's crucial that we bounce back as a team this year. We are well prepared to do that."

Related topic:
cricketbangladesh cricketNajmul Hossain ShantoBangladesh v Sri Lanka ODI seriesODI
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

MP-elect Shakib shifts focus back to cricket

The ODI bubble bursts in 2023

Anamul wants to erase memories of 2015 in New Zealand

Smith to open in Tests, captain in ODIs

Ellyse Perry

RCB's Perry shatters sponsor's car window with six in WPL

1w ago
নোংরা পরিবেশে খাবারের পাশে তৈরি হচ্ছিল টয়লেট ক্লিনার, কারখানা সিলগালা
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নোংরা পরিবেশে খাবারের পাশে তৈরি হচ্ছিল টয়লেট ক্লিনার, কারখানা সিলগালা

প্রতিষ্ঠানটির মালিককে এক লাখ টাকা জরিমানা করা হয়েছে।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

রমজানে স্কুল খোলা থাকবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification