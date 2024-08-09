Bangladesh ‘A’ vow to keep focus on cricket

As the country deals with the aftermath of the fall of the Awami League government, the Bangladesh 'A' team have the difficult task of blocking out all outside noise and focus on their upcoming tour of Pakistan.

"Our job is to play cricket. The players, the coaching staff are all professionals. We are more focused on our matches than anything else," Bangladesh 'A' coach Mizanur Rahman Babul told reporters in Mirpur on Thursday.

The first batch of Bangladesh 'A' team contingent, which consists 15 cricketers and nine support staff, will leave Dhaka today to play two four-day and three one-day matches against Pakistan 'A', scheduled to be held at the Islamabad Club.

They were initially scheduled to travel to Islamabad on August 6 but after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister on August 5 in the face of widespread protests, their travel plan as well as the fixtures had to be deferred.

According to the revised schedule, the first four-day game will begin on August 13 and the second one on August 20. The red-ball matches will be followed by three one-dayers on August 26, 28 and 30 respectively.

Players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque and Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who are expected to feature in Bangladesh's upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan later this month, will also accompany the team as they will feature in the opening four-day match.

The remaining members of the second four-day squad and one-day side will travel to Pakistan next week.

Although Bangladesh 'A' team's last phase of preparation was hampered quite a bit by the unrest, Babul claimed that they are well-prepared for the tour.

"We were waiting for a tour like this for a long time. We were in Chattogram for a long time, preparing for this 'A' team tour. We practiced there and played two practice matches.

"I don't think the current situation will affect us too much. Everyone is ready for these matches. Everyone is eager for it, the players were always asking when they will leave for the tour, the BCB has always said that the tour will happen. So, we are ready for the tour," Babul said.

Meanwhile, Anamul Haque Bijoy, who will lead Bangladesh 'A' in the four-day series, sees the 'A' team tour as an opportunity for the national team players to prepare for their upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

"This tour will be followed by our national team's tour. I think the preparation will help the national team a lot. We know that the wickets in Pakistan mainly help the batters. Both teams get equal opportunity. Bangladesh are going to play Tests after a long time. I hope we will achieve fruitful results from the series," he concluded.