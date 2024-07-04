Bangladesh in same group as India, Pakistan in proposed Champions Trophy schedule: report

Bangladesh players await the leg-before-wicket decision to dismiss Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh (not in picture) at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda, on June 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh find themselves in the same group as archrivals India and Pakistan along with New Zealand in the draft schedule of the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy submitted by the tournament hosts Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to reports by Press Trust India (PTI) and Al Jazeera, PCB submitted the draft schedule to ICC on July 3 and is awaiting its approval. It also includes a blockbuster India-Pakistan clash on March 1 in Lahore, with the tournament running from February 19 to March 9.

Pakistan and India are joined by Bangladesh and New Zealand in Group A while Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan form Group B of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Each team will play the three teams in its group once, and the top two teams from each group will play in the semifinals.

According to the draft schedule, the two semifinals will be held in Karachi and Rawalpindi, with the final in Lahore. If India reach the semifinals, their match will be held in Lahore as the Indian team are to stay in Lahore for the entirety of the tournament due to security reasons. The final is also set to be held in Lahore.

Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi will host three, seven, and five matches, respectively.

For many years, India's government has barred the national cricket team from travelling to Pakistan because of ongoing political tensions between the two neighbours.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has previously stated that a decision about whether to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy will be guided by their government's advice.

