Bangladesh opt to bowl in second T20I 

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field in the second of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

The Tigers are going in with an unchanged eleven from the last game. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe made three changes to the eleven as Sean Williams, Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl made way for Tadiwanashe Marumani, Johnathan Campbell, and Ainsley Ndlovu.

Rain had interrupted play multiple times in the first T20I on Friday, but a dominating bowling performance from the bowling unit and another unbeaten 67-run knock from debutant opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim meant Bangladesh cruised to an eight-wicket victory.

The Tigers would be hoping to go 2-0 up today with a similar performance.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu