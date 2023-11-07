Cricket
Tue Nov 7, 2023 05:22 PM
Bangladesh clinch second Pakistan ODI in Super Over thriller 

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh women's cricket team clinched the second ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over finish at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.  

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Nahida Akter managed to restrict Pakistan to seven runs in the Super Over after which boundaries from Sobhana Mostary and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty helped them past the target, levelling the series 1-1, with the finale scheduled to take place at the same venue on Thursday. 

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs Pakistan
