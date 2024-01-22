Anamul, Lewis power Khulna to top of standings

Khulna Tigers went top of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) standings with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Fortune Barishal, thanks to an unbeaten fifty from Anamul Haque and a destructive knock from Evin Lewis at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.

Khulna won both of their contests so far, having beaten Chattogram Challengers by four wickets on Saturday.

Powered by an unbeaten fifty from Mushfiqur Rahim and two other solid knocks from skipper Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad, Barishal had posted a commendable total of 187 for four.

However, Khulna's Caribbean star Evin Lewis had other ideas about the big chase as he thrashed around the Barishal bowlers during a 22-ball 53 with five fours and as many sixes.

Lewis departed in the sixth over but Khulna still registered the highest Powerplay score in the BPL with 87 runs, beating their own record set in 2019 of 83 runs in the first six overs.

Lewis' departure did not see Khulna lose momentum as Afif Hossain and Anamul starred in a 75-run second-wicket stand. Afif contributed with 41 off 36 while Anamul played a captain's knock, seeing his side get over the line with an unbeaten 63 off 44 deliveries.

The winning runs were hit by another West Indian in Shai Hope, who played a quickfire cameo of an unbeaten 25 off 10 deliveries as Khulna romped to victory with two overs remaining.

Earlier, having been sent to bat, Barishal got a positive start from Tamim, who struck a 33-ball 40. Tamim and Soumya Sarkar produced a 46-run second-wicket stand off 21 deliveries to put the wind on Barishal's sail.

However, Soumya departed for 17 to a run-out and Tamim slowed down considerably in the latter part of his innings. Still, Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim combined for a fine 57-run stand for the third wicket before the Barishal skipper fell to Nasum

Mushfiqur took on the responsibility of his side with a timely 68-run knock off 39 deliveries, laced with five fours and four sixes, as Barishal managed 187 for four.