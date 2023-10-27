Aich’s 147 powers Emerging side in Dambulla

Bangladesh Emerging side continued their solidity with the bat in the first innings on day two of the four-day match against their Sri Lankan counterparts at Dambulla's Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium yesterday.

Aich Mollah's 147 and Shahadat Hossain Dipu's 93 saw Bangladesh reach a commanding 472 for seven.

Bangladesh had ended day one on 167 for 1 with Aich on 74 and Mahmudul Hasan Joy on 49 before bad light ended play after 46 overs. Coming into day two, pacer Eshan Malinga accounted for Joy (66) to end a 120-run stand.

Afterwards, there was no respite for Sri Lanka as Dipu played himself in to put on a 150-run stand for the fourth wicket with Aich. Dipu was seven short of a ton when he fell for a leg-before Eshan as well following a 156-ball 93, laced with six fours and two sixes.

Aich completed his ton in the 71st over before Nipun Premaratne removed him after a 299-ball 147, featuring 19 fours. Pritom Kumar remained unbeaten on 44 before bad light ended play.

Eshan was the pick of the Lankan bowlers with three for 97 while Premaratne scalped two for 84.