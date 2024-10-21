Two tons and two fifers on Day 2

Dhaka Metro batters Marshall Ayub and Aich Mollah struck hundreds against Barishal Division on the second day of one of four opening-round matches of the ongoing 26th National Cricket League (NCL) at the Academy Ground of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Marshall struck 127 off 199 balls -- his 25th first-class ton -- while Aich made a 250-ball 122 on way to his maiden first-class hundred to help Dhaka Metro declare their first innings at 408-5, having resumed at 102-1.

Barishal openers Abdul Mazid and Iftakhar Hossain survived the last half and an hour's play to end the day at 22-0, still trailing by 386 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, at the main venue in Sylhet, Rajshahi Division all-rounder SM Meherob Hasan finished with 6-35 -- his maiden first-class fifer -- to help his side bundle out Khulna Division for just 194 runs in their first innings to give his side a massive 232-run lead.

Earlier on the day, resuming with an overnight score of 385-4, Rajshahi witnessed a batting collapse as they lost their last six wickets for just 34 runs to be bowled out for 426.

Khulna pacer Al-Amin Hossain was the chief wrecker in Rajshahi innings, claiming 5-96.

In Khulna, defending champions Dhaka Division reached 38-1 at the end of day two after their bowlers demonstrated a brilliant bowling performance to bundle out Sylhet Division for just 146 runs in their first innings after the opening day's game couldn't be possible due to bad weather.

In Bogura, after the first day was washed out, only 21 overs of play were possible yesterday as Rangpur Division made 69-1 at stumps after being asked to bat first by Chattogram Division.

