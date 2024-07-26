Joy, Aich hit fifties against Pakistan Shaheens

Skipper Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Aich Mollah struck fifties before Bangladesh High Performance Unit were bowled out for 258 in their first innings on the opening day of second four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens at the DXC Arena in Darwin on Friday.

Joy scored 69 off 90 balls with eight fours and a six while Aich scored 55 runs as the pair shared a 54-run stand for the fifth wicket after Bangladesh were reduced to 104-4 at one stage.

Bangladesh lost both the batters in quick succession to be left reeling at 188-7 before Mahidul Hasan Ankon (31), Rejaur Rehman Raja (28) and Ripon Mondol (17) made some vital contributions to help the team cross the 250-run mark before being all out in 67.3 overs.

Shaheens pacers Khurram Shahzad finished with 3-69 which included the wickets of opener Parvez Hossain Emon (30), Amite Hasan (seven) and Ankon while Kashif Ali, Faisal Akram and Kamran Ghulam bagged two wickets each.

Pacer Ripon then struck twice as he removed both the Shaheens openers Sahibzada Farhan (4) and Haseebullah (18) to leave their opponents at 39-2 at stumps.

Mohammad Ali (one not out), who was sent in as night-watchman, will be at the crease with Omair Bin Yousuf (seven not out) at the start of play on second day.