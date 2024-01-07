Afghanistan stars return for T20I series against India

Afghanistan have named a 19-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India.

Rashid Khan makes a comeback to the Afghanistan side for the first time since the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. However, there are doubts over his availability for the three-game series given that he's recovering from back surgery.

In his absence, Ibrahim Zadran has been named as the stand-in skipper. The opener recently led the Asian side to a 2-1 win over UAE. Ikram Alikhil returns to the squad after having been among the reserves in the UAE series.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman also returns after missing the T20I series in UAE.

Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

The series commences on 11 January in Mohali.

Schedule:

11th January, 1st T20I, Mohali

14th January, 2nd T20I, Indore

17th January, 3rd T20I, Bengaluru