Afghanistan aim to stay on a roll

A high-flying Afghanistan will look to secure their entry into the Super Eights of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as they take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in a Group C fixture at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad today.

Afghanistan began their campaign this time with remarkable success, beginning with a comprehensive victory over Uganda before stunning New Zealand, justifying West Indies great Brian Lara's pre-tournament prediction involving the men in blue as one of the semifinalists.

These comprehensive wins have all but secured their place in the next round, with their net run rate making their position almost impregnable -- marking a significant improvement from the 2022 edition, where they failed to secure any wins, losing three matches and seeing two others washed out.

The key to their success this year has been their dynamic opening pair featuring Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Together, they put on a 154-run partnership against Uganda and followed it up with 103 against New Zealand. Gurbaz, in particular, has been in brilliant form, scoring brisk 75-plus knocks in both matches.

However, there's a concern about the lack of match practice for their middle order, which was exposed when they lost six wickets for 55 runs following the opening stand against New Zealand. This could be a vulnerability that might encourage PNG, whose tournament has so far been a tale of missed opportunities.

Despite not having won a match yet, PNG has shown they can punch above their weights. They fought valiantly against co-hosts West Indies, giving a scare to the hosts in a defence of 136, which was followed by a disappointing performance against Uganda in a low-scoring affair but they made their counterparts struggle to chase a paltry 78-run target.

PNG's main issue has been a fragile batting lineup, leading to captain Assad Vala stressing on the batters to "take chances", and their misery could sustain against Afghanistan's potent bowling attack comprising an impressive spin arsenal led by captain Rashid Khan. In this tournament, however, it's been the new-ball prowess of Fazalhaq Farooqui that has paved the way for their victories, dismantling the opposition early and allowing the spinners to dominate.

However, the sluggish conditions in Tarouba could be a great equaliser. Although Afghanistan's skills are well-suited to these conditions, PNG's array of medium-pacers and spinners will be eager to make an impact at the Brian Lara Stadium. Additionally, they might find an unexpected ally in New Zealand fans, who are hoping for an upset to keep their own team's Super Eight hopes alive.

Afghanistan will remain overwhelming favourites to storm into Super Eights but it will be unwise to disregard the possibility of an upset, given how the ninth edition of the tournament has panned out till date.