Adil Rashid first England spinner to pick 200 ODI wickets

England's Adil Rashid celebrates with Harry Brook after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the 2nd ODI at Headingley in Leeds on September 21, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid became the first-ever England spinner to get 200 ODI wickets.

Rashid is already England's leading spinner in the format, with Moeen Ali (111) and Graeme Swann (104) the only other spinners to take more than 100 men's ODI wickets. Sophie Ecclestone also has 100 ODI wickets for the women's team.

Rashid achieved the feat when he dismissed Glenn Maxwell (7) in his sixth over in the second England-Australia ODI at Headingley. Maxwell tried to cart the leg-spinner out of the ground but hit straight to deep mid-wicket.

Rashid played the first five of his ODIs after making his debut in 2009 but had to wait for almost six years before he featured again in the format. After his comeback Rashid became a white-ball regular, and along with Moeen Ali formed a potent spin partnership for England in ODIs.

England spinners with most wickets in ODIs

Player Wickets Matches

Adil Rashid 200* 137*

Moeen Ali 111 138

Graeme Swann 104 79

John Emburey 76 61

James Tredwell 60 45

Australia won the first game of the five-match series by a comfortable margin of seven wickets. Regular wickets from England in the second ODI ensured that the Australia batters hadn't quite take off in Headingley.

