Sun Sep 15, 2024 07:46 PM
Most Viewed

Buttler out of Australia ODIs, Brook to captain

Harry Brook. PHOTO: REUTERS

England will be without white-ball captain Jos Buttler for the One-Day International series against Australia as he recovers from a calf injury, with batter Harry Brook to lead the squad in his absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Thirty-four-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Buttler also missed the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series against Australia due to the same injury. That series is tied at 1-1 with the decider to be played later on Sunday.

Bowler Josh Hull, 20, is also out of the series with a quad injury. All-rounder Liam Livingstone has been brought into the ODI squad, the ECB added.

The first ODI of the five-match series will take place on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD:

Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley and John Turner.

push notification