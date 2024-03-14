Cricket
Reuters, New Delhi
Thu Mar 14, 2024 10:29 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 10:36 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Grieving Brook withdraws from IPL after grandmother's death

Reuters, New Delhi
Thu Mar 14, 2024 10:29 AM Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 10:36 AM
England's Harry Brook. Photo: AFP

England batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) following the death of his grandmother, the 25-year-old said.

Brook pulled out of England's recent 4-1 series defeat in India after his grandmother, whom he described as his "rock", fell ill.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Now that she has passed my family and I are grieving and I need to be around them," the Delhi Capitals player said in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Over the last few years I have learned to prioritise my mental wellbeing and that of my family's, honestly nothing is more important to me than my family.

"So whilst this may come as surprising to some, I know it's the right decision for me," he wrote.

"I'm young and hope to have many, many more years of cricket to come which I intend to make the absolute most of."

Delhi bought Brook for $482,776 for this year's IPL, which begins in Chennai on March 22.

Related topic:
Harry BrookEnglandIPL
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Unsure of pitch, England seek consolation win

1w ago
Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

Shreyas, Ishan set to lose BCCI contracts: Reports

2w ago

Anderson in 'best shape' ahead of home summer

21h ago
Ben Stokes, Rehan Ahmed

Stokes says no blame game after 'anxious' Ahmed visa wait

4w ago
Ishan Kishan

BCCI warns players who prioritise IPL over domestic cricket

3w ago
তেল গ্যাস অনুসন্ধান
|সাক্ষাৎকার

‘লাল কালিতে লিখে দিতে হবে, বাংলাদেশের গ্যাস রপ্তানির জন্য নয়’

এর একদিক মিয়ানমারেও গ্যাস পাওয়া গেছে এবং অপরদিক ভারতেও গ্যাস পাওয়া গেছে। মাঝখানে আমাদের অংশটা এতদিন বসিয়ে রাখা হলো। আমার কাছে সবসময় এই সিদ্ধান্তকে অযৌক্তিক বলে মনে হয়েছে। গ্যাসের ক্ষেত্রে আমাদের...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কেবল ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালত চালিয়ে কি বাজার নিয়ন্ত্রণ সম্ভব?

১১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification