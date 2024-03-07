Prime Bank Neera and Keeron launch skill development initiative for women marking IWD 2024

Marking International Women's Day 2024, Prime Bank Neera and Keeron have jointly launched a skill-development initiative for female change-makers.

The vision of this initiative is to accelerate progress in the lives of females and inspire inclusion.

The initiative will provide free skill-development courses to 200 female learners every month; thus aiming to directly upskill 2400 learners throughout the year.

Video of Rise and Thrive Through Self-Development

Aspiring learners will upskill themselves in multiple domains such as career planning, product management, communication skills and many more.

Shaila Abedin, the Head of Affluent Segment & Women Banking of Prime Bank said, "Prime Bank Neera has been working diligently over the past few years to empower women not just financially, but also across other aspects of their lives, Neera is working for complete wellness of women. This collaboration with Keeron will serve as a catalyst to create female changemakers from all across Bangladesh".

Md. Tajdin Hassan, the Chief Operating Officer of Keeron said, "We at Keeron are dedicated to connecting young professionals with the best mentors of Bangladesh. We are confident that this collaboration on International Women's Day will not only help upskill aspiring women changemakers, but will also be a pivotal factor in developing a Smart Bangladesh."

Click the link to register for your desired skill development course and get full access -https://neera.thedailystar.net