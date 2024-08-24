Hibernating influencers awaken as flood visits Bangladesh

"Please send money to my bKash and Nagad accounts (bKash 01*******, Nagad 01*******)," was how Superstar Kumon, one of the country's unrivalled social media legends, finally broke his silence on social media since the student movement began.

"I have 14 cows. If needed, I won't hesitate to sell them and stand by the flood-affected people. Remember, it is what I do," Superstar Kumon posted again after realising that his previous plea went in vain as people weren't responding and the accounts were yet to hit the Tk 1,000 mark.

Like Kumon, hundreds of other influencers stormed the internet as the flood hit the country. They were previously thought to have retired from social media and helping people in front of a camera, as their presence for the past few weeks was as rare as an Olympic medal in Bangladesh's trophy cabinet.

Naaraaz Cream Bahaduri, a prominent influencer who likes to work in water, took it to heart and raised his voice against all odds.

"Listen, you might think I am just a regular human being, but deep down, I am a fish. I cannot function unless there's enough water to paddle around in a boat. Flood is a wonderful phenomenon that finally lets me do something for the people I love," he said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, some bankers from several banks reported a sudden influx of influencers rushing to open new bank accounts.

"I have opened five such influencers' accounts today," one of the bankers said. The account names were something else -- Manobotar Feriwala, Humanity First, Bonna Ebong Bonna, Mayer Doaa Fund and my personal favourite was Bonna Hole Amake Daiken. It's more of a naming competition to tug at heartstrings than actual bank accounts."

"Today Slowman Dukhon showed up at my branch to open a charity account. I asked him where he had been since I had been missing his life-changing words so much on social media, especially during the recent protests. He smiled and said he was enjoying a gadget-free life and preparing for a motivational session on that. So, he couldn't say anything on social media regarding the ongoing issues, but he outcome of the protests were exactly what he wanted," another banker said.

Our Satireday correspondent wanted to collect at least one such influencer's opinion. We confronted the country's veteran influencer Noheed Zafridi about how he managed to end his hibernation. "Water! Yes, water is life. See how these waters brought me as well as my other fund-seeking brothers to life from a deep hibernation."