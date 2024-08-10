Hey, this is Jay from Hinge

"Did you know babe, I am actually older than my age on Hinge. And because I am very fit, which everyone tells me all the time, everyone always guesses that is my age," said Jay, staring into the mirror, trying to fix his hairline.

I didn't know what to do. I had just told him that I was breaking up with him, but he just simply went back to talking like nothing had happened.

"Hey, Jay, listen. I don't know if you hear me or not, so I am gonna repeat myself," I said, my voice getting louder. I was so tired of this.

"After everything that you and your mother have put me through in the last 15 years, even if it seems abrupt, I am done. I am not SAYING we should break up. I am telling you we ARE broken up. IT'S OVER," I said, mouthing out that last word.

Suddenly, a look of absolute menace creeped up on his face, one I was all too familiar with. He looked so damned stupid with that look on his face. I almost wanted to punch him.

"What the hell do you mean? Who the hell do you think you are? I don't even want you. Me and my mother, we don't want or need you. After everything we have done, you treat us like this? There is something wrong with you people. Who is influencing you? Jamal or that Zead guy at work?" he yelled, a look of fury on his face.

"I mean all of the gaslighting, manipulation, lies, physical abuse, hurting my friends. How can you even believe that I would still want to be with you. I am surprised it took me this long, but I guess that is what Stockholm Syndrome is. We are done. Please leave my house and take your mother with you," I replied, bravely. This dude is an absolutely crazy person.

"You didn't even pay me for all the work I did on your house for free. Prachy, you are so ungrateful. You don't deserve me or my mother. We are done with you. You're going to become the next Paki," he said, spitting on the floor.

Jay, if that even was his real name, walked out of the room, slamming the door shut behind him.

I breathed a sigh of relief, it was over. They were going to be gone. I was going to be free.

Within a second Jay re-entered the room, a look of fury on his face.

"No, I changed my mind. You belong to me. We have too much history together. 15 years of success. You are nothing without us. I won't stay in this house tonight and my mother won't come back. But we are not done. The Shawami League sends its regards. Remember that," he said, his skin almost snakelike from all the venom he was spitting at me.

"And don't you ever speak about my mommy like that," he said, wagging a finger at my face, before finally leaving. Hopefully for good.