Celebrities all across Bangladesh and other fortunate places under the Guava Convention have come together to offer support. They have held a demo kabaddi match as a press conference to show that they are concerned.

"We care so you should too," stated the programme theme and slogan.

Citizens have been clamouring to know what the celebrities are supporting. "We blindly follow whatever celebrities do, so we need to know if we should buy tickets, T-shirts or dubious face creams. Or should we just clap?" asked one Fatema Jhora in a Facebook post.

The celebrities responded that they need to come together to make a difference.

"We are a marvel that the common people look upon with amazement," stated actor Prince Khan (formerly Baron Khan) whose growing popularity among movie buffs suggests he will become King Khan in about three years.

The kabaddi match formally brought the alliance together although it ended with a scuffle and a few punches. "This is also a symbol of getting together to do things for support," stated singer-songwriter Sofar, whose singing career has come so far since the kabaddi match. "It's just that after the Fight on the Kabaddi Floor, we show support for different groups. But the main thing is we show support," he explained further.

Celebrities signed a few documents to commemorate the event. These documents were later sold as autographs to raise money for their extended support. Another celebrity sporting event has been arranged to make sure this alliance of support continues to continue. Sources say it is going to be cricket next time although most celebrities cannot throw a ball farther than they can throw insults.