Bureaucracy marathon receives great response

Many unable to join as their paperwork wasn’t approved on time

Chapasthan's capital witnessed the Bureaucracy Marathon this Friday, an event designed to showcase the bureaucratic madness ingrained in daily life.

The annual spectacle attracted participants from all walks of life, eager to confront the bureaucratic hurdles they face regularly.

The starting line was set at a derelict office building adorned with signs proclaiming, "Welcome to the Bureaucratic Maze." Armed with pens, papers, and a desperate hope for efficiency, contestants braced themselves for the chaotic journey.

The race kicked off with an official blowing a whistle, plunging participants into a world of paperwork, queues, and red tape. Competitors were challenged to navigate through an array of convoluted forms with questions like, "What is the speed of a bureaucratic document?" Bonus points were awarded for creative responses.

Triumphant form-fillers moved to the "Queue Quagmire," facing lines that defied physics. Some queues snaked through hallways and into bathrooms, out of windows, and across planks into neighbouring buildings.

The requisitioning of the planks, this correspondent has learned, took three months.

The unpredictable "Red Tape Tangle" saw blindfolded contestants cutting through actual red tape hanging from the ceiling. Officials in bedazzled suits patrolled, armed with giant stamps ready (not really) to "approve" or "reject" progress.

Near the finish line, participants tackled the "Office Obstacle Course", mimicking the unpredictability of the nation's office hours. They dodged doors labelled "Closed for Lunch" and crawled under desks with "Out for a Tea Break" signs, but reaching the finish line proved elusive.

The event also attracted a significant number of sponsors and event-management teams, along with individuals dressed as personal assistants pretending to help participants for a token gift.

There was no official winner of the marathon, which, incidentally, extended beyond its initially planned duration, and was continuing when Satireday went to print.