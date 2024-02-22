Myanmar army’s reprisal may spark fresh Rohingya influx

Fear Rohingya leaders in Cox’s Bazar

A possible reprisal by Myanmar forces to regain territories in Rakhine may force more Rohingyas to infiltrate into Bangladesh in the coming days, fear Rohingya leaders in Bangladesh.

Despite a lull in fighting across the border over the last two days, they feared that fighting may intensify soon.

Since early February, Myanmar government troops and rebel Arakan Army have been locked in a fierce battle in Rakhine causing panic among the people along the border.

The fighting has also reignited the fear of infiltration of Rohingyas from Rakhine.

Rohingya leaders here, citing information from various sources, claimed that the Arakan Army has taken control of most of the border posts after defeating the troops over the last 18 days.

They said the gains by the rebels have resulted in a temporary lull in fighting along the Naikhongchhari border in Bandarban and Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.

However, they, quoting Rohingyas in Rakhine, said the fighting is going to be intense as a counterattack is expected in the coming days.

"Whoever wins in the fight, won't change the fate of Rohingyas much," said Mohammad Zubair, chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights.

He said the Rohingyas are being targeted by the government troops and the Arakan Army.

"Both are trying to oust Rohingyas from the country. Rohingyas are now facing a grave crisis in Rakhine," said Zubair added.

This correspondent talked to other Rohingya leaders in the refugee camp and they also said more Rohingyas could try to infiltrate into Bangladesh to escape the reprisal attack.

Fearing the possibility, Teknaf Upazila administration is urging people to prevent Rohingya infiltration in the areas through loudspeakers.

So far Border Guard Bangladesh and Coast Guard pushed back 372 Rohingyas coming through the Naf river on small boats.

Lieutenant Tahsin Rahman, media officer of Coast Guard Chittagong East Zone ( Teknaf) said, 'Our patrol has been strengthened in the Naf river to prevent infiltration. From January 25 to February 17, we foiled attempts of infiltration preventing more than 200 Rohingya from entering the country."

On Tuesday evening, this correspondent saw a boat carrying some 15/20 people on the Naf River on Myanmar side. Coast Guard members were seen keeping a close eye on them.

"We are keeping an eye on every boat along the border so that no Myanmar national can enter Bangladesh illegally," he added.

At the beginning of this month, fierce clashes broke out between the government troops of Myanmar and the rebel Arakan Army at the Tumbru border in Ghumdhum union in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila.

At one point, 330 members of the Myanmar government forces, mostly Myanmar Border Guard Police, fled to Bangladesh. They were handed over to the Myanmar authorities on February 15.

Meanwhile, the clashes are also going on in Rakhine, where Rohingyas live in villages, some close to the Bangladesh border.

The opposition camp in Myanmar has recently made big gains against the military in different parts of the country. The junta's forces look stretched and vulnerable.

Nevertheless, there will be no quick victory. The junta still controls the levers of government, the main cities and larger towns.

According to Myanmar news outlets yesterday, Myanmar lost more bases and troops in the past four days as People's Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kachin, Rakhine and Mon states and Sagaing and Bago regions.

In Rakhine, the Arakan Army (AA) said it seized a junta military outpost in Pae Yoon Taung Village of Maungdaw Township on Feb 19. The AA launched an attack on the outpost at around 7:00am and seized it nine hours later.

A strategic junta base on the Mandalay-Myitkyina Road in Kachin State was seized by ethnic armies after three days of fighting on Monday, the Arakan Army said.

It said it seized the base in Mansi Township's Sikhangyi Village in a coordinated offensive with the Kachin Independence Army and Kachin Region People's Defense Force.

The junta's air force conducted more than 60 airstrikes to defend the base. The airstrikes killed six civilians and injured 15 more, resistance groups said.

Meanwhile, opposition forces said it used drones to drop bombs on the housing of regime officers at the headquarters of Military Operation Command Center 19 in Ye Township, Mon State on Monday.

The Area 71 PDF group said it and another resistance group used a makeshift remote-controlled airplane to drop a bomb on a regime position at a petroleum station on the Monywa-Chaung-U Road in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

Regime casualties were unknown.

Meanwhile, at least seven regime forces were injured seriously in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when five PDF groups used improvised fixed-wing drones to drop bombs on a junta base of 40 junta troops in Gway Pin Taw Village, said Myingyan District Drone Strike Team, which joined the attack.