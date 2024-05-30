Rising Stars
Waziha Aziz
Thu May 30, 2024
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:00 PM

Illustration: Syeda Afrin Tarannum

Welcome, weary traveler! To my humble abode.

Come, come. I'll show you

how these cards are angled around the hollow of each room.

Of course, to enter my house is a promise not to make yourself at home.

I'll serve you airy tea at my airy table and have our airy conversation in this airy room before you take your airy leave.

Fear not, these cards are arranged to keep the air inside.

Pray, stay. If anything I worship the delay,

I'm sorry. But solitude makes a woman seek God in

Most peculiar places.

Tell me, who have you left? Who are you going to? Who has helped hold up your home?

Maybe there is no answer. Maybe

I will hand you a piece of me to take with you as you leave. Maybe

Your exiting exhale will sustain my house of cards

Or maybe cause collapse.

