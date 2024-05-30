In the absence of a light source
Grief is a lonely river
Like a fisherman's song with an empty net
Like a father walking home with empty hands
Like a mother's existence
Moonlight under a bamboo forest
Birdsong or a death poem
Today, I am an unwritten song
A longing, a daydream, a hope
Tomorrow, I will be the dust
You were birthed from
When the sun reflects off the floor tile
There is warmth to be found at the base
Lean on the sink, it's fragile, but it's there
Tie together all the broken fragments piece by piece
Cover your skin with patchwork and paint
Quilted heliotrope– face the sun–
Tilted posture and wilted spine
Fat and slow cumulonimbus clouds
Gaze at you from a distance– moving
So inconspicuously, it's hard to see outside when
You're so up close to the vanishing points of your vertices
A-three-point perspective of all the lives
You have dreamed of living but instead found yourself
Sprawled down on the bathroom floor on a warm Thursday evening
I promise you this
When you stop clawing your eyes out
You will find what you are looking for
Even when and, alliteration for emphasis,
Especially when
The sun above your head is unkind
You will start to see
Beyond the absence of it
In the absence of a light source
With our sticks and rocks
We will build a make-shift version of it
That works just finely enough
For us to wait out the storm outside
