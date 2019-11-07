Khoka to be buried in Jurain graveyard

The body of former mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation and BNP vice-chairman Sadeque Hossain Khoka which reached Dhaka from the US this morning is now being taken to Gopibagh Brothers Union Club.

After people pay their last respects to him there, his body will be taken to his residence, BNP Chairperson’s media wing member Syrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.

From his home, the body will be taken to Dhupkhola field where his last namaj-e-janaza will be held after Asr prayers, Syrul Kabir Khan said.

He will be buried after maghrib prayers at Jurain graveyard beside his mother’s grave as per his wish.

A flight of Emirates Airline carrying his body landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:28am, said BNP Chairperson’s media wing member Syrul Kabir Khan.

Khoka’s body was received at the airport by senior leaders of the party Mirza Abbas and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, the official said.

The body was taken to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad where his namaj-e-janaza was held.

After the janaza, his body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar where people from all walks of life paid their last respects.

His two other janazas were held at BNP Central office in Nayapaltan and at Dhaka City Corporation Bhaban.

Khoka, a valiant freedom fighter and also the vice chairman of BNP, passed away in the USA on November 4 at the age of 68.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment for cancer at the hospital.

A janaza of Khoka was earlier held at Jamaica Muslim Center in New York, joined by a number of Bangladeshis.

He had been suffering from kidney cancer since 2014 and his condition worsened a few days ago.

Khoka is survived by his wife Ismat Ara, daughter Sarika Sadeque, sons Ishraque, Isfaque Hossain and a host of relatives, followers and well-wishers to mourn his death.

He along with his wife went to the US in 2014 for treatment. Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation declared a holiday.