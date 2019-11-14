 Khaleda Zia files appeal challenging HC’s bail order | The Daily Star
01:53 PM, November 14, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 02:09 PM, November 14, 2019

Khaleda files appeal challenging HC’s bail order

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. File photo

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia today filed an appeal with the Supreme Court challenging a High Court order that rejected her bail in Zia Charitable Trust graft case in which she was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by a lower court.

In the appeal, Khaleda prayed to the apex court to grant her bail in the corruption case.

Citing the appeal, Khaleda’s lawyer Joynul Abedin told The Daily Star that the case was filed against Khaleda, a former prime minister, out of political motive.

There is no evidence of corruption against Khaleda Zia, he said.

She is 74 years old and is physically very sick and she is entitled to get bail in the case, the lawyer said.

Advocate Joynul also said they will move the appeal before the Supreme Court chamber judge next week.

On July 31, the HC rejected the BNP chief’s bail petition in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, in which she was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by a lower court.

 

