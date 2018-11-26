 General Election: Work in coordination with police, presiding officials
02:57 PM, November 26, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:32 PM, November 26, 2018

Work in coordination with cops, presiding officials: EC to magistrates

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda. Star file photo

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda today asked the executive magistrates to work with local administration, presiding officers and law enforcers in a coordinated way during the upcoming national election.

“Do your duty with patience and work neutrally during the elections,” the CEC told the executive magistrates on the last-day of training on election at EC Office.

The commission started the three-day briefing for executive magistrates to give them directives on conducting drives against violations of polls code and punishing the violators.

Today, he also asked to the magistrates to keep their eyes open so that electoral code of conduct is not violated.

They were also asked to provide security to the general people so that they can return home safely after casting votes.

Election Commissioners Mahbub Talukder, Shahadat Hossain, Rafiqul Islam and Kabita Khanam were also present there.

WHEN IS THE ELECTION?

Election Commission has revised polls schedule, deferring the 11th general election by a week to December 30 – a decision taken on November 12.

The authorities have fixed November 28 as the deadline for filing nomination papers, December 2 for scrutiny and December 9 last date of withdrawal.

The move came following demands from several opposition political parties.

 

