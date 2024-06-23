Why we need an AI law in Bangladesh

On March 13, 2024, the European Union (EU) passed the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act. In an era defined by rapid technological advancement, the rise of AI presents both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges for nations worldwide, and the EU has become the first entity to formally address those. In Bangladesh, a country in the midst of a rapid technological evolution, the emergence of AI stands as a pivotal moment with far-reaching implications. As the nation seeks to harness the potential of AI for societal advancement and economic growth, the importance of establishing a robust legal framework to govern AI-related issues cannot be overstated.

First, let's talk about the potential of AI. In short, it is vast and varied, touching virtually every aspect of human life. AI has the capability to automate repetitive tasks across various industries, freeing up human workers to focus on more creative and strategic endeavours. In healthcare, AI can assist in diagnosing diseases, analysing medical images, and personalising treatment plans, leading to more accurate and efficient healthcare delivery. Similarly, AI has the potential to revolutionise education through personalised learning experiences, adaptive tutoring systems, and virtual classroom assistants. In transportation, AI-powered autonomous vehicles can enhance road safety, reduce traffic congestion, and improve transportation efficiency. The financial sector can benefit from AI algorithms used for fraud detection, risk assessment, portfolio management, and customer service. Additionally, AI can contribute to environmental conservation efforts by analysing large datasets to monitor and predict environmental changes, optimise resource management, and develop sustainable solutions. In the realm of entertainment, AI-generated content such as music, art and literature can inspire creativity and offer new forms of entertainment.

Already, multiple countries have approved or are on their way to approving regulations regarding AI. The EU's AI Act is helping them focus on establishing a common cybersecurity framework across the bloc, enhancing security certifications for ICT products, and strengthening the role of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity. The EU has also drafted a Cybersecurity Act. India has passed the Digital India Act, 2023, which aims to update and modernise India's digital governance framework. It addresses cybersecurity, data privacy, and ethical AI use. Vietnam also has approved a national digital transformation plan, which aims at promoting a digital transition in governance, the economy, and society more broadly, as well as establishing Vietnamese technology firms as global players. Under this plan, several goals are laid out to be achieved by 2025. They have also developed a national strategy for research, development and application of AI by 2030. This strategy outlines a number of key goals and directives for developing AI technology in Vietnam. It's clear that Vietnam is committed to a digital transition and cannot ignore the role that artificial intelligence will play to that end.

Similarly, our aspirations for a Digital Bangladesh hinges on our ability to navigate the complexities of AI responsibly. When talking about establishing a regulatory framework for Bangladesh, the heart of the discussion lies within the imperative to strike a balance between fostering innovation and safeguarding fundamental rights. A balanced regulatory framework is essential not only for spurring innovation and attracting investment, but also for safeguarding against potential risks associated with AI.

Aside from the potential of AI, there are concerning reasons too for which an AI law is necessary. AI poses several risks to personal and organisational safety, hence it must be carefully managed to ensure responsible and ethical use of the technology. For individuals, AI can compromise privacy if systems improperly collect, store, or use personal data without consent or appropriate safeguards. This can lead to identity theft, unauthorised surveillance, and exploitation of personal information. We are already seeing lots of examples of deepfake videos where the faces of famous personalities are used in spreading rumours or damaging their reputation. If AI is not regulated quickly, these incidents may soon get out of hand, and for a country like Bangladesh, where people are somewhat susceptible to rumours, they might spread like wildfire. AI systems may also perpetuate bias or discrimination if not properly designed and vetted, impacting individuals unfairly in areas such as hiring, lending or legal judgments.

Moreover, in order to shed light on Bangladesh's aspiration to become a digital powerhouse and a hub for innovation, the enactment of an AI law is instrumental in enhancing the country's competitiveness and global standing. By aligning with international best practices and standards, the country can foster international collaboration, attract foreign investment, and strengthen its position in the global AI landscape. The timely development of an AI act will present an opportunity for Bangladesh to showcase its commitment to ethical AI governance and responsible innovation to the rest of the world. By engaging with stakeholders across the government, industry, academia, and civil society, policymakers can leverage diverse perspectives to develop inclusive and forward-thinking AI policies that reflect the country's values and priorities.

Seizing the momentum of the current trend and developing a legal framework for AI-related issues is crucial for Bangladesh's continued progress in the digital age. Aligning with international best practices and standards is essential to enhance the country's competitiveness and credibility in the global AI landscape. By demonstrating a commitment to ethical AI governance, Bangladesh can attract foreign investment, foster international collaboration, and strengthen its position as a leader in responsible AI development.

This article is Part I of a two-part series.

Warda Ruheen Bristi and Shafin Haque Omlan are research associates at Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM).

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

