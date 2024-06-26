Why we must rethink university faculty recruitment

The Global Innovation Index (GII) ranks world economies based on their innovation capabilities, using approximately 80 indicators to capture the complex nature of innovation. In the 2023 GII, Bangladesh ranked 105th out of 132 economies. A crucial component of GII, as well as other science, technology, and innovation (STI) indicators, is the performance of tertiary educational institutions.

Unfortunately, Bangladeshi universities are underperforming compared to other countries at similar development levels. Patent statistics from the Department of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (DPDT) further highlight this issue. Over the past three decades, Bangladesh has seen approximately 100-400 patent applications annually, with 320 applications in 2023. In stark contrast, India filed over 77,000 patent applications, while emerging Asian countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines filed over 8,600, 8,700, and 4,700, respectively, in 2023. South American countries also file thousands of patents each year. Thus, when adjusted for population, our patent per capita ratio is dismal.

Bangladesh's research article production also remains modest compared to other Asian countries. In 2023, as many as 12,879 citable research documents were published from Bangladesh. This number is significantly lower than in several neighbouring countries. For instance, India produced 269,183 documents, while 37,937 documents were published from Pakistan in the same year. Countries like Thailand and Vietnam also outperform Bangladesh, with Thailand contributing approximately 25,430 citable documents and Vietnam producing around 18,290 documents annually. China leads Asia as well as the whole world with an astounding 1,018,423 citable research papers, showcasing its robust investment in research and development. Meanwhile, Japan has about 124,330 publications, and South Korea and Taiwan contribute approximately 97,487 and 41,654 citable documents, respectively.

Several factors contribute to this difference. One major issue is the limited focus on research at universities in Bangladesh. Additionally, there is a lack of adequate funding and infrastructure to support extensive research programmes. Other Asian countries have invested heavily in research and development, fostering a robust research culture within their academic institutions.

In the developed and many developing countries, university faculty are primarily researchers, and some do not teach at all. Their value lies in their research contributions, which directly impact the STI ecosystem. In contrast, the current faculty recruitment process in Bangladesh rewards academic diligence during undergraduate and graduate studies, sometimes resulting in faculty members who do minimal research beyond the required publications for promotion.

The Triple Helix model, which describes the interaction between universities, industries, and government, is essential for fostering a robust STI ecosystem. However, this collaborative framework is still largely absent in Bangladesh. To address this, we must focus on introducing reforms that can catalyse broader collaboration. Universities in Bangladesh primarily function as teaching institutions, particularly at the undergraduate level, where teachers act as facilitators between textbooks and students. Here, a good teacher is often defined as someone who delivers lectures well and explains concepts clearly, typically from textbooks. This approach, akin to training rather than teaching, may suffice for undergraduate education, but is inadequate for postgraduate studies.

To transform universities into hubs of knowledge creation, we must overhaul the faculty recruitment process at universities in the country. Universities are meant to generate new knowledge, not merely disseminate existing information. The University Grants Commission's decision to allow private universities to offer PhD degrees is a right step to this end. A robust PhD programme is crucial for fostering a research culture and improving faculty quality. Pursuing PhD transforms individuals from knowledge users to knowledge creators, enabling them to think independently and contribute to knowledge production. Further, understanding a subject deeply enough to challenge existing ideas or create new ones enhances the capacity for innovation and critical thinking.

There are several ways to bring in this transformation. For one, only PhD-qualified faculty members should be recruited to lead research projects. To attract high-quality candidates with advanced degrees, they should be offered extra incentives compared to other jobs that only require aaa bachelor's or master's degree. Departments at universities should start PhD programmes funded by the government or private sector, allowing universities to produce knowledge and establish strong industry ties. If PhD researchers receive substantial scholarships, it will attract strong candidates to pursue PhDs and eventually transition into teaching roles. Additionally, these researchers can take on roles as teaching and research assistants, further enhancing the academic environment.

Universities should also emphasise research at the master's level. Elite and established universities can pilot this model. Finally, undergraduate education needs to be redefined with a focus on research.

Implementing these changes can position Bangladeshi universities as key players in the global innovation landscape, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of knowledge creation and application.

Arifuzzaman Khan is a researcher in the field of science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. He can be reached at [email protected].

