The winds of change

The resilience, bravery and sacrifices of our gallant students and citizens have written a new chapter in the annals of non-violent protests. PHOTO: ORCHID CHAKMA

As the euphoria and exaltation slowly subside, as the smoke clears over the horizon of a new Bangladesh, people are slowly coming to grips with the grim reality confronting them. A government of 15-plus years dissolved. The head of government has escaped abroad, fearing for her life. A teetering economy, an uncontrolled law and order situation. A witch hunt of political opponents is going on. Killings, burning, looting, vandalising have become the order of the day.

All this came about due to the ineptness of the ruling class in handling a very simple matter: the quotas. Kudos to our young and determined students of universities and colleges who started a simple non-violent protest, which snowballed into a historic revolution and unseating of Sheikh Hasina government, a result mainly of uncalled for brutal force and the barbaric killing of over 400 unarmed people. The resilience, bravery and sacrifices of our gallant students and citizens have written a new chapter in the annals of non-violent protests.

During the latter part of the movement, disparate political party activists joined the students, seeking their own political gains, as said by many. Some speculate that they were the ones who mainly carried out the attacks, vandalism and killings post the government's fall.

Students were seen in the streets directing traffic and returning looted property. Some sense of normalcy in public life has started to return. Students and the army have unanimously selected Prof Muhammad Yunus, a Noble laureate, to lead the interim government, which will oversee public affairs as well as pave the way for a free and fair election.

But what does the nation have in store? Can we expect better governance from the other political parties in the country? Sad to say, their track record is equally unsatisfactory as the AL. Can we expect honesty, integrity, impartiality, from them? Do they have the will and the gusto to build a new, vibrant Bangladesh, free from corruption and dirty politics?

Corruption has eaten up the vitals of our society. It's rampant in all walks of life. The nation needs to do some soul-searching, instead of pointing the finger at Hasina alone. Our politicians, bureaucrats, technocrats, doctors, teachers, business people, shopkeepers, etc—all need to take a solemn vow to uphold honesty at all levels of life. Without honesty, sincerity and morality, we will fail as a nation.

We can identify the corrupt, but what about the corrupters? Who bribe, peddle influences, and in the process line their own pockets? They, too, must be sought out and meted with exemplary punishment. The anti-corruption authority must be strengthened and be given free rein to identify the corrupt and the corrupters.

The ombudsman system must be installed, which no government has dared to install in the past. People must focus on voting for good, honest representatives. Only then can the dream of Sonar Bangla, for which we fought and sacrificed, can be achieved.

Syed Wasif is a freedom fighter.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.