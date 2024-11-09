To succeed in science, a multidisciplinary approach is needed

"Multidisciplinary" is the keyword for the current era of science, and biological science is no different as it has increasingly embraced multidisciplinary approaches to solve complex biological phenomena. This year's Nobel Prize in physics and chemistry is a testament to the power of using artificial machine learning and computational power in solving many problems, including protein structure. The latter in turn would hopefully lead to the production of efficient proteins using synthetic biology for solving many biological problems. So, in effect, we can see the relevance of computer science, physics and chemistry to unravel the structure of a protein, which is in the purview of biological science. Ultimately, a multidisciplinary approach to biological science is the only way to foster groundbreaking discoveries and address pressing global challenges in areas like health, medicine, agriculture, and environmental conservation. Imposing boundaries in science or assuming that only a particular branch of science can deal with a problem would be akin to having tunnel vision in this modern era.

In Bangladesh, however, we choose to compartmentalise science, and in particular biological science, into medicine, agriculture, biochemistry, microbiology, botany, zoology, genetic engineering and biotechnology. But there is a lot of overlap among all of these subjects. Moreover, subjects like agriculture, biochemistry and biotechnology comprise a combination of some of these disciplines. Under the circumstances, any claim that scientists from any one discipline are the most competent in tackling health issues and diseases in plants, animals and humans as well as controlling microbes is highly misleading. On the contrary, collaboration among these disciplines as well as computer science and even engineering is a prerequisite to developing a science infrastructure and culture in Bangladesh that can be globally competitive. Hence, uniting—not dividing—scientists from different disciplines should be the priority in the country.

Unfortunately, in Bangladesh, professionals from these disciplines take an individualistic approach and tend to think that they can tackle problems by relying only on their expertise in a specific area; they are even known to show disdain towards the consideration of any cooperation among different fields. One of the major examples is the lack of collaboration among agriculturists, molecular biologists and/or genetic engineers, and statisticians. In technologically advanced countries like the United States, European nations, and Japan, scientists from these fields collaborate on a single project to support each other and enhance their research output. For instance, the Human Genome Project that was unveiled in 2003 involved biologists, geneticists, computer scientists and statisticians, showing how large-scale scientific accomplishments depend on cross-disciplinary expertise. This approach is always absent in Bangladesh, which severely affects the quality of science here.

A similar scenario exists between medical doctors and other related biological disciplines. While doctors tend to address medical issues by examining organ function and its corresponding physiological impacts, biologists approach these problems from a molecular perspective. For instance, in the case of a hepatitis C patient, a doctor would focus on assessing liver damage and managing treatment. In contrast, developing an effective drug to combat the disease would require a multidisciplinary approach, involving biochemists, pharmacists, microbiologists, chemists and computer scientists. Thus, collaboration between doctors and scientists is essential for optimal patient management. Unfortunately, such cooperation is still rare in Bangladesh.

One of the renowned scientific institutes in the country where scientists of multiple disciplines are working together to find solutions to biological problems is the National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB). We are dismayed that the research activities of this important institute have been at a standstill since the beginning of August 2024, because of the management's issues against the director-general. The appointment of a new one, who is a graduate from the biotechnology discipline, is also stalled. Appointment in the post of director-general of the NIB as well as top posts in any other research institute should be based solely on scientific merit and international standing. Having said that, any internationally recognised scientist from any discipline of biological science is qualified to hold such a position, provided that their scientific merit and reputation are of international calibre. These disciplines include biochemistry, molecular biology, microbiology, botany, zoology, agriculture, genetic engineering, biotechnology, etc. It is extremely misleading to state that only a scientist from biotechnology is competent enough to hold the post of director-general NIB.

We looked up the detailed qualifications, training and disciplines of the scientists currently working at the NIB. The percentages of different disciplines are: 40 percent for biotechnology; 22 percent for biochemistry and molecular biology; 14 percent for microbiology; 12 percent for agriculture; 10 percent for botany; and two percent for zoology. So, the claim that biotechnologists are being discriminated against cannot be true—not in the case of NIB, at least.

The Society of Global Network of Bangladeshi Biotechnologists (GNOBB), founded in 2004, played a key role in formulating the guidelines for the establishment of NIB. Scientists from all disciplines of biological science, including agriculturists, medical doctors, biochemists, microbiologists, botanists, zoologists, molecular biologists, veterinary scientists and biotechnologists, and even computer scientists and statisticians are members of GNOBB and working together to develop a truly multidisciplinary science culture in the country. GNOBB also works to portray important research achievements of Bangladeshi biological scientists both at home and abroad. We have been honouring Bangladeshi scientists for their groundbreaking work by awarding the GNOBB Gold Medal, which is open to professionals in any of the above-mentioned disciplines working in Bangladesh or abroad.

The name of the organisation and the effort to bring all the disciplines of biological science under one umbrella reflect its strategy to support multidisciplinary science. The GNOBB believes that fostering an international standard of science in Bangladesh requires a united approach. In this transitional time of the nation, unity rather than division is essential. Just as ecological diversity contributes to stability, collaboration among scientists from diverse biological fields strengthens their capacity to make meaningful contributions through interdependence and shared expertise.

Dr Zeba Islam Seraj is UGC professor at Dhaka University and president at the Global Network of Bangladeshi Biotechnologists (GNOBB).

Dr Abidur Rahman is professor at Iwate University in Japan and general secretary at GNOBB.

Dr Ishrat Jabeen is associate professor at North South University and executive committee member at GNOBB.

Dr M Manjurul Karim is professor at Dhaka University and executive committee member at GNOBB.

Dr Arafat Rahman is post-doctoral fellow at Oregon State University in the US and executive committee member at GNOBB.

Dr M Nurul Islam is professor at Dhaka University and treasurer at GNOBB.

Dr Jamilur Rahman is professor at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University and executive committee member at GNOBB.

Dr Abdul Karim is professor at Dhaka University and executive committee member at GNOBB.

Dr Ahmed Abdullah Azad is former secretary-general of Islamic World Academy of Sciences, former chief research scientist of CSIRO Division of Biomolecular Engineering in Melbourne, Australia, and executive committee member at GNOBB.

Dr Haseena Khan is retired professor of Dhaka University, secretary at Bangladesh Academy of Sciences, and vice-president at GNOBB.

