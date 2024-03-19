A plate for education and a stepping stone for development

As we observed International School Meals Day on March 14, it is imperative to recognise and amplify the critical role of school meals in fostering global education, health, and economic stability. The World Food Programme (WFP), in collaboration with governments and various partners, has been at the forefront, ensuring school-aged children have access to meals and fostering an environment where health and learning flourish side by side. The significance of these programmes cannot be overstated, especially when considering their multi-faceted impact on individual lives and communities at large.

The programmes have proven to be a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change, particularly in regions plagued by poverty, conflict, and natural disasters. By providing micronutrient-fortified biscuits and, later, cooked meals (in a few locations), the programmes not only address nutritional needs but also improve enrollment, attendance, and completion rates in schools.

Children in areas benefiting from these programs showed improved BMI status and a reduced prevalence of anaemia. Beyond health and education, the programme bolstered the local economy and opened up new employment avenues.

The benefits of school feeding programmes extend beyond the immediate nutritional value. They act as a powerful incentive for families to enrol their children in school and keep them there, directly influencing educational outcomes and gender equality. Moreover, by sourcing meals from local smallholder farmers, these programmes boost local economies, support sustainable food systems, and significantly contribute to reducing national greenhouse gas emissions. Evidence suggests that every dollar invested in school meals can yield a return of up to $9 in economic benefits, underscoring their role as a pivotal element in a country's development arsenal.

In 2019, the government laid a foundational stone for the future of schoolchildren's nutrition and education through the National School Meals Policy. This policy sets forth a holistic approach to ensure that school meals meet minimum nutritional requirements, including 30 percent of energy, 50 percent of micronutrients, 10-15 percent of protein energy, and 15-30 percent of fat, with less than 10 percent being saturated, designed to cater to the Minimum Dietary Diversity for schoolchildren, focusing on cooked meals within the school feeding programme.

The data showcases an encouraging scenario: between 2009 and 2018, enrolment rates surged by 14.2 percent, attendance by 8.2 percent, and completion rates by 14 percent, while dropout rates declined by 7.5 percent. Children in areas benefiting from these programs showed improved BMI status and a reduced prevalence of anaemia. Beyond health and education, the programme bolstered the local economy and opened up new employment avenues. To further these gains and align with the National School Meals Policy, the government, with the support of the World Food Programme (WFP), undertook a feasibility study. This study was pivotal in exploring more effective and realistic food basket and operational modalities, informing the Development of a Project Proposal (DPP) for the upcoming national school feeding programme.

As we mark International School Meals Day, let's commit to enhancing these programmes' reach and impact. By supporting school feeding, we can ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the nutrition and education they deserve. This commitment is not just an investment in the future of these children but in the sustainable development and resilience of societies worldwide. The path forward requires unity, innovation, and unwavering support from governments, organisations, and individuals alike. Let us take this to reflect on our collective responsibility and the transformative power of a simple plate of food in shaping healthier, more educated, and prosperous communities.

Manaan Mumma is the Head of Nutrition, School feeding & Rice fortification.

Emma Lefu is a Programme Policy Officer, School Feeding at WFP Bangladesh.

Sneha Lata is a Programme Policy Officer, School Feeding at WFP Bangladesh.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

