Nadira Yeasmin's transfer: A dangerous surrender

The abrupt transfer of Assistant Professor Nadira Yeasmin from Narsingdi to Satkhira was a disgraceful move—an insult not only to her personally, but to the entire teaching community in the country. It's unbecoming of a government born of a mass uprising, in which teachers like her were instrumental, to punish an educator just to appease a reactionary group. It's like a country abandoning its soldiers, forgetting that their courage is what kept them standing during times of crisis.

The transfer came just a day after Hefazat-e-Islam issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding her dismissal.

A women's rights activist, Yeasmin is also the editor of Nari Angan, an online platform, and a magazine titled Hisya (meaning share in Bangla). The controversy stems from articles, published in this magazine, which were reportedly in support of equal inheritance rights for men and women. Saying that this stance contradicts Islamic laws, some religious groups, including Hefazat, demonstrated on the campus of Narsingdi Government College, where Yeasmin was an assistant professor of Bangla. On the morning of May 25, members of Hefazat's Narsingdi chapter marched to the deputy commissioner's office and issued a 48-hour ultimatum for her removal.

The very next day, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education officially transferred Yeasmin. Following the transfer, local Hefazat officials expressed satisfaction and said they were content with how the matter had been settled.

This series of unnerving developments brings a handful of disturbing questions to mind. Do the threats of pressure groups still wield the power to manipulate authority? Should any educator, writer, artist, rights defender, or journalist who dares think critically and voice their opinion be wary of such treatment? Does it make sense for their career, dignity, and safety to hinge on the whims of hardliners?

This is not just a transfer order. It's a dangerous surrender. With this, the government has legitimised an extrajudicial demand. Just last month, Hefazat staged massive protests against the Women's Affairs Reform Commission, which the interim government had formed to ensure equal rights for women.

By reacting to this demand without an investigation or giving the teacher a chance to defend herself, the state has undermined its own institutions and authority. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Yeasmin said, "From the very beginning, Nari Angan has operated with sensitivity to religion, society, and the times we live in. We have never considered ourselves above accountability. Given the accusations raised, we feel it is important to clarify our stance. Nari Angan believes—as do I—that when the public demands accountability from a person or organisation, it often stems from a place of expectation and hope, not hostility.

"If anyone had approached us with a spirit of dialogue and cooperation before things escalated, we would have gladly engaged in conversation. Even now, I truly believe the entire situation has arisen from a misunderstanding. We see no one—certainly not religion—as our adversary."

Yeasmin was involved in last year's July uprising, standing with students against injustice, just as teachers before her did during the Language Movement, the Liberation War, and countless other struggles that shaped Bangladesh's democratic aspirations.

It's no wonder her sudden transfer has sparked outrage online and triggered a conversation about the shrinking space for women's freedom of speech in Bangladesh. Over the past few days, activists and civil society groups have been raising concern over religious hardliners exploiting the fragility of the present law and order. Samantha Sharmin, senior joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), said, "I strongly protest the decision to transfer Nadira Yeasmin by surrendering to mob violence. This decision should be reversed immediately." Social media group Bangladesh Feminist Archives condemned the government's move, saying it went against the values of democracy and principles of free speech. "Nadira Yeasmin committed no crime. She simply voiced an opinion in a public debate. Even if her position were controversial, she had every right to express it," the group said. "The state's duty was to protect her, not surrender to mob pressure." Academic Tanveer Hossain Anoy warned that "what begins as a protest against one woman's voice ends as a warning to every woman who dares to speak."

Nadira Yeasmins are the moral and intellectual backbone of a nation. They educate, challenge, and inspire the next generation. They are a voice for progress. When the government gives in to extremist pressure, it silences progressive voices—like teachers, activists, and critical thinkers. Soon, fear takes over open discussions, and democratic values start to crumble. The government's role is not to appease such threats but to uphold justice, just as the role of educators is not to parrot conformity but to provoke thought and lead society.

Promoting equal rights isn't just about fairness—it's a strategic necessity in an interconnected world. A country that empowers both men and women thrives politically, economically, and socially.

The future of this country depends on how we respond to this moment. Will we defend our teachers and thinkers? Or will we allow mob pressure to write the rules of our republic?

The government should reverse this transfer—if only to show the courage to stand with its teachers, not against them. Because a nation that silences its educators is a nation that jeopardises its future.

Subrata Roy is sub-editor at the news desk at The Daily Star. He can be reached at [email protected].

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

