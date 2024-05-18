Message from Donald Lu’s visit: Reset, rebuild, and strengthen

The words "reset," "rebuild", and "strengthen" normally imply the use of mechanical tools to reconstruct something that needs repair. However, the same words—when put in the context of diplomacy—can, and do, have the same connotations. During the just-concluded visit to Dhaka by the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, these words appeared in various forms at briefings from both sides. This daily saw this as "an apparent policy reset" by Washington, and did so with an abundance of logic.

The comments to the media by the Adviser to the Prime Minister for Private Investments Salman F Rahman, following his dinner for Mr Lu, were very much on the upbeat side. Both the adviser and the state minister for information sounded exuberantly happy with whatever was talked and not talked about at the dinner table, where some current and former cabinet members were also present.

While talking to the media following his meeting with Dr Hasan Mahmud, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Mr Lu did not mince his words when he said the US administration's "hard work" to promote a free, fair and nonviolent election in January this year "caused some tensions here," but was also explicit that it was now time "to look forward and not look back." He also made it known that Washington is now seeking to "rebuild the trust in its relations between our peoples and in its relations with Dhaka." In essence, he admitted that certain moves from his government prior to the election did cause a perceptible dip in the element of trust.

Although Donald Lu had visited Bangladesh more than once before the general election, this was his first visit after the polls. In fact, this was the first visit to Dhaka from anyone at this level from Washington after the January 7 election.

While sending positive signals in general on the future of the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and the United States, Mr Lu also highlighted his government's plans to work together to fight corruption, promote transparency of governments and accountability of officials, labour reforms, human rights and reforms in the business climate. There was no clear answer to issues like lifting the sanctions on RAB (although a US government representative later clarified that the sanctions would not be lifted) as well as visa restrictions—both of which were imposed before the elections. There were a lot of speculations about the US position on these issues.

Mr Lu also spent an hour with the Minister of Environment Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Climate change and the ill effects of global warning for a country like Bangladesh are all too well-known. However, the US's offer of free real-time use of satellite data to monitor the impact of climate change has raised questions among some observers about if the offer was related to just monitoring climate change. Only time will tell.

By any measure, the optics emerging from Donald Lu's visit were good, and both sides have had much to feel pleased about. But as the saying goes, "the devil is in the details."

It is clear that Washington has decided to take the election issue out of the bilateral agenda. However, in the current and emerging global scenario, geopolitics has acquired a much greater place. When an official of the level of US assistant secretary of state talks of his government's wish to deepen its ties with Bangladesh, it is actually an expression of an intent, not necessarily an end in itself. Bringing that intent into a mutually acceptable level of fruition is the real challenge for both sides.

Bangladesh's relationship with the United States is no longer confined within the bilateral framework. The real canvas is much larger—it is the Indo-Pacific domain and how the US would want to see Bangladesh fit into this bigger picture.

According to some US officials and analysts, the US has a huge stake in Bangladesh for the former's Indo-Pacific strategy. In this, the relationship between the two countries has to have the elements of give-and-take and of reciprocity built into it. This involves mature diplomacy, a realistic and forward-looking mindset, and sustained engagement at all levels. Major global players are all too aware that Bangladesh today is in a position to exercise a good measure of autonomy in determining the course of its foreign and security policies, and to protect and preserve its national, political, and economic interests while maintaining strategic balance with its friends, both near and far. The visit of the Indian foreign secretary to Dhaka just a few days prior to that of Donald Lu also needs to be seen in that context. One can be sure that there will be others.

Donald Lu's visit can be seen as a first step in Washington's desire to reset its ties with Bangladesh, keeping the larger canvas in mind. How Bangladesh prepares itself for this scenario is something one needs to wait and see. The task, though, is by no means easy, and the challenges are many but not insurmountable.

Shamsher M Chowdhury, Bir Bikram, is president of Trinamool BNP and a former foreign secretary of Bangladesh.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

