Israel’s nuclear deception: Flagrant lies and brazen hypocrisy

Israel, like many other colonial projects, was established through violence and has relied on the use of force to occupy Arab territory ever since. Understanding that its existence depended on having a superior military in a hostile region prompted Israel to initiate a nuclear weapons programme soon after its founding in 1948.

Even though Israel was a young nation, by the mid-1950s, with the aid of France, it had secretly begun the construction of a large nuclear reactor. That two allies had teamed up to launch a nuclear weapons programme without the knowledge of the administration of President Dwight D Eisenhower turned out to be a colossal (and embarrassing) American intelligence failure.

Not until June 1960, the final year of Eisenhower's presidency, did US officials catch wind of what was already known as the Dimona project. Daniel Kimhi, an Israeli oil magnate, having undoubtedly had one too many cocktails at a late-night party at the US embassy in Tel Aviv, confessed to American diplomats that Israel was indeed constructing a large "power reactor" in the Negev desert—a startling revelation.

"This project has been described to [Kimhi] as a gas-cooled power reactor capable of producing approximately 60 megawatts of electric power," read an embassy dispatch addressed to the State Department in August 1960. "[Kimhi] said he thought work had been underway for about two years and that a completion date was still about two years off."

The Dimona reactor wasn't, however, being built to deal with the country's growing energy needs. As the US would later discover, it was designed (with input from the French) to produce plutonium for a budding Israeli nuclear weapons programme. In December 1960, as American officials grew more worried about the very idea of Israel's nuclear aspirations, French Foreign Minister Maurice Couve de Murville admitted to US Secretary of State Christian Herter that France had, in fact, helped Israel get the project off the ground and would also provide the raw materials like uranium the reactor needed. As a result, it would get a share of any plutonium Dimona produced.

Israeli and French officials assured Eisenhower that Dimona (now known as the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center) was being built solely for peaceful purposes. Trying to further deflect attention, Israeli officials put forward several cover stories to back up that claim, asserting Dimona would become anything from a textile plant to a meteorological installation—anything but a nuclear reactor capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium.

Atomic denials

In December 1960, after being tipped off by a British nuclear scientist concerned that Israel was constructing a dirty (that is, extremely radioactive) nuke, reporter Chapman Pincher wrote in London's Daily Express, "British and American intelligence authorities believe that the Israelis are well on the way to building their first experimental nuclear bomb."

Israeli officials issued a terse dispatch from their London embassy, "Israel is not building an atom bomb and has no intention of doing so."

With Arab countries increasingly worried that Washington was aiding Israel's nuclear endeavours, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission John McCone leaked a classified CIA document to John Finney of The New York Times, claiming that the US had evidence Israel, with the help of France, was building a nuclear reactor—proof that Washington was none too pleased with that country's nuclear aspirations.

President Eisenhower was stunned. Not only had his administration been left in the dark, but his officials feared a future nuclear-armed Israel would only further destabilise an already topsy-turvy region. "Reports from Arab countries confirm [the] gravity with which many view this possibility [of nuclear weapons in Israel]," read a State Department telegram sent to its Paris embassy in January 1961.

As that nuclear project began to make waves in the press, Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion moved quickly to downplay the disclosure. He gave a speech to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, admitting the country was developing a nuclear programme. "The reports in the media are false," he added. "The research reactor we are now building in the Negev is being constructed under the direction of Israeli experts and is designed for peaceful purposes. When it's complete, it will be open to scientists from other countries."

He was, of course, lying, and the Americans knew it. There was nothing peaceful about it. Worse yet, there was a growing consensus among America's allies that Eisenhower had been in on the ruse and that his administration had provided the know-how to get the programme off the ground. It hadn't, but American officials were now eager to prevent United Nations inspections of Dimona, fearful of what they might uncover.

By May 1961, with John F Kennedy in the White House, things were changing. JFK even dispatched two Atomic Energy Commission scientists to inspect the Dimona site. Though he came to believe much of the Israeli hype, the experts pointed out that the plant's reactor could potentially produce plutonium "suitable for weapons." The CIA, less assured by Israel's claims, wrote in a now-declassified National Intelligence Estimate that the reactor's construction indicated "Israel may have decided to undertake a nuclear weapons program. At a minimum, we believe it has decided to develop its nuclear facilities in such a way as to put it into a position to develop nuclear weapons promptly should it decide to do so."

And, of course, that's precisely what happened. In January 1967, NBC News confirmed that Israel was on the verge of a nuclear capability. By then, American officials knew it was close to developing a nuke and that Dimona was producing bomb-worthy plutonium. Decades later, in a 2013 report citing US Defense Intelligence Agency figures, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists revealed that Israel possessed a minimum of 80 atomic weapons and was the only nuclear power in the Middle East. Pakistan wouldn't acquire nukes until 1976 and is, in any case, normally considered part of South Asia.

To this day, Israel has never openly admitted possessing such weaponry and yet has consistently refused to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the secretive site. Nonetheless, evidence suggests that a "major project" at Dimona was underway in 2021 and that Israel was by then actively expanding its nuclear production facilities. The absence of UN or other inspections at Dimona has resulted in no public acknowledgment from Israel regarding its nuclear warheads, leading to a lack of accountability. This situation renders their illegal bombing of Iran for its alleged nuclear programme all the more hypocritical.

Joshua Frank is co-editor of CounterPunch and co-host of CounterPunch Radio. His latest book is Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America, published by Haymarket Books. He can be reached at [email protected] and his Bluesky handle is @joshuafrank.bsky.social.

This article was first published by CounterPunch on June 20, 2025. A longer version of this piece first appeared on TomDispatch.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

