Higher education commission crucial for systemic reform

After the recent student-led mass uprising, a shift is being felt not only in Bangladesh's autocratic administrative structure but across various sectors as well. In response, the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government announced the formation of six commissions aimed at reforming key sectors: the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, police administration, anti-corruption measures, and public administration. Likely, the interim government will soon establish a higher education commission (HEC), if not a full-fledged education commission.

The formation of an HEC, especially in the context of student-led demands for systemic reform during the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is relevant. To make the higher education (HE) system more contemporary, it is crucial for policymakers to thoroughly understand the implications and implementation of 4IR before enacting reforms.

The key issue to address is determining what kind of HE is most appropriate for what type of development, under what conditions, and for what purposes education and development strategies should be implemented in the context of the 4IR. Some in Bangladesh argue against linking education to development, fearing that this connection risks reducing education to a mere tool for material growth, treating human progress as though it were a construction project. They reject the idea of aligning education with economic growth.

However, history shows that education evolves alongside societal changes, implying that universities—while preserving academic freedom—must also be responsive to societal needs and demands, rather than operating in isolation. It is now widely accepted that investment in human capital through education plays a crucial role in economic growth.

The first education commission, known as the Kudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission, was established in 1972, soon after Bangladesh achieved independence. Its goal was to create an educational framework tailored to the needs of the new nation, moving away from the outdated colonial system to better serve both societal and economic demands. Over time, other commissions were also formed, including the Mofiz Uddin Education Commission (1988), the Shamsul Haque Commission (1997), the National Education Policy Formulation Committee (2000), and the Kabir Chowdhury Education Commission (2009).

This prompts the question: does the country really require another commission at this point?

Unlike the slower-paced transformations seen in the previous industrial revolutions, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is driving rapid and profound changes, reshaping societies on a global scale. This revolution is characterised by the integration of the physical, digital, and biological worlds, with emerging technologies like AI, IoT, cloud computing, and 3D printing fostering widespread automation and reducing the need for human decision-making across various sectors. In this context, establishing an HEC is essential to provide strategic oversight and guidance for HE.Bottom of Form

Unlike developed nations that already adapted their education systems to meet the demands of the 4IR era, Bangladesh's education system has yet to integrate the technologies, skills, and creative thinking necessary for the 4IR. To thrive in this new era, HE institutions in Bangladesh must equip students with the critical thinking, relevant skills, and innovative capabilities essential for 4IR success. Engineering education, in particular, has undergone significant changes as a result of integrating cyber-physical systems and advanced technologies such as AI, cloud computing, IoT, as well as biotechnology, genomics, and nanomaterials.

These advancements have rendered engineering systems more complex, moving away from traditional linear models. Understanding and addressing the characteristics of these nonlinear systems requires viewing them holistically, underscoring the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.

Reforming curricula and pedagogies across engineering and other disciplines is crucial to meeting the demands of the 4IR. The HEC can play a key role by helping universities align with global standards and develop 21st century competencies. However, these reforms must be made thoughtfully, ensuring that cultural values are preserved while building a sustainable and forward-looking education system. Culture forms the foundation of society, and its essence should not be overlooked in the pursuit of progress. While 4IR offers the potential for innovation, efficiency, and economic growth, it also poses challenges due to its disruptive and potentially degenerative impacts. In this context, the HEC can recommend solutions to address and mitigate these concerns.

The legacy of colonial higher education still strongly influences Bangladeshi universities, as their programmes are not tailored to the country's current and future development needs. Many crucial sectors, such as rural health and technology, remain underemphasised, while there is a clear bias toward general courses like liberal arts.

In the 4IR era, nations that foster innovation and research are better positioned for economic growth. The HEC could promote research by setting guidelines and specifying priority funding areas for advanced scientific research, agricultural studies, technological innovation, and interdisciplinary studies etc. One approach could be to establish at least three research universities, specialising in agriculture, science and engineering, and the humanities and social sciences. This will help Bangladesh harness its young talent to create locally relevant solutions while contributing to global advancements.

A key objective of the HEC would be to ensure education is accessible to all segments of society, particularly marginalised groups. In the wake of an uprising calling for systemic change, the HEC could work to expand access to quality education, bridging the urban-rural divide, addressing gender disparities, and removing financial barriers to academic success. In the era of the 4IR, inclusive education is essential for developing a workforce capable of adapting to rapid technological and industrial shifts. By fostering a depoliticised, accountable, and globally competitive HE system, the HEC would play a vital role in preparing Bangladesh's future generations for leadership, innovation, and success in an ever-evolving world.

